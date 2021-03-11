Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Q3 2021 Earnings Call

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Mar. 10, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Ken Bond — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Safra A. Catz — Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence J. Ellison — Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer
Analysts:
Michael Turits — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst
Mark Murphy — JPMorgan — Analyst
Mark Moerdler — Sanford C. Bernstein — Analyst
Philip Winslow — Wells Fargo Securities — Analyst
Brad Zelnick — Credit Suisse — Analyst
_________
