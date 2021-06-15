Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Oracle (ORCL) Q4 earnings, revenue beat Street view

Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported a 28% growth in fourth-quarter earnings, aided by an increase in revenues. The results also topped Wall Street’s prediction.

Oracle Q4 2021 earnings infographic

At $11.2 billion, revenues were up 8% year-over-year in the final three months of fiscal 2021. The top-line also surpassed the market’s projection.

Adjusted earnings moved up to $1.54 per share from $1.20 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020 and topped the Street view. Net income, including one-off items, was $4.0 billion or $1.37 per share, compared to $3.1 billion or $0.99 per share last year.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Oracle’s Q4 results

Oracle’s shares climbed to an all-time high earlier this month, maintaining the recent uptrend. The stock closed Tuesday’s regular trading lower and continued to decline during the extended session.

