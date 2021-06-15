Oracle (ORCL) Q4 earnings, revenue beat Street view

Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported a 28% growth in fourth-quarter earnings, aided by an increase in revenues. The results also topped Wall Street’s prediction.
At $11.2 billion, revenues were up 8% year-over-year in the final three months of fiscal 2021. The top-line also surpassed the market’s projection.
Adjusted earnings moved up to $1.54 per share from $1.20 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020 and topped the Street view. Net income, including one-off items, was $4.0 billion or $1.37 per share, compared to $3.1 billion or $0.99 per share last year.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Oracle’s Q4 results
Oracle’s shares climbed to an all-time high earlier this month, maintaining the recent uptrend. The stock closed Tuesday’s regular trading lower and continued to decline during the extended session.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Netflix (NFLX): Four reasons why this leader will not be easy to overthrow
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has for long been the undisputed king of the streaming space. The streaming industry is seeing massive growth with several new players entering the field. It also
Fastenal (FAST) sees strong post-COVID prospects: Is the stock a buy?
The demand for services that involve minimal human interaction is on the rise as people continue to practice social distancing. Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ: FAST), a market-leading supplier of vending machines,
HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Earnings: 3Q21 Key Numbers
HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) reported its third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net revenue rose 2% year-over-year to CAD22.6 million. Net loss narrowed to CAD20.7 million from a loss of CAD19.5