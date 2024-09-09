Oracle Q1 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is all set to report its first-quarter 2025 financial results today after the closing bell.

On average, analysts following the company forecast earnings of $1.32 per share, on an adjusted basis, for the first three months of fiscal 2025, which represents an 11% year-over-year increase. The consensus revenue estimate is $13.23 billion for Q1.

In the May quarter, revenues increased to $14.29 billion from $13.84 billion in the same period a year earlier. Earnings, excluding special items, were $1.63 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.67 per share in the prior-year period. On an unadjusted basis, the tech firm reported a net income of $3.14 billion or $1.11 per share for Q4, compared to $3.32 billion or $1.19 per share in the corresponding period of 2024.