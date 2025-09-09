Categories LATEST
Oracle Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is preparing to report its first-quarter 2026 financial results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Oracle’s Q1 2026 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
On average, analysts following the company forecast earnings of $1.48 per share for the first quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $1.39 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2025. The consensus revenue estimate for Q1 is $15.04 billion, which represents a 13% year-over-year growth.
In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues increased to $15.9 billion from $14.3 billion in the same period last year. Excluding special items, earnings were $1.70 per share in the May quarter, compared to $1.63 per share in the prior year. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $3.43 billion or $1.10 per share for Q4.
