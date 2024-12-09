Categories LATEST
Oracle Q2 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is preparing to report its second-quarter 2025 financial results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Oracle’s Q2 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
On average, analysts following the company forecast earnings of $1.48 per share, on an adjusted basis, for the second quarter, which represents a 10% year-over-year increase. The consensus revenue estimate is $14.12 billion for Q2.
In the August quarter, revenues increased to $13.31 billion from $12.45 billion in the same period a year earlier. Excluding special items, earnings were $1.39 per share in the first quarter, compared to $1.19 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the tech firm reported a net income of $2.93 billion or $1.03 per share for Q1, compared to $2.42 billion or $0.86 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
