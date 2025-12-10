Categories LATEST
Oracle Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is preparing to report its second-quarter 2026 financial results today after the closing bell.
On average, analysts following the company forecast earnings of $1.64 per share for the second quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $1.47 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2025. The consensus revenue estimate for Q2 is $16.19 billion, which represents a 15.2% year-over-year growth.
In the first quarter, total revenues increased to $14.9 billion from $13.31 billion in the same period a year earlier, but missed Wall Street’s estimates. Adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, were $1.47 per share in the first quarter, compared to $1.39 per share in Q1 2025. Analysts were looking for a higher EPS for Q1.I
