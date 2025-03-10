Categories LATEST
Oracle Q3 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is all set to report third-quarter 2025 financial results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Oracle’s Q3 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
On average, analysts following the company forecast earnings of $1.49 per share for the third quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $1.41 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2024. The consensus revenue estimate for Q3 is $14.39 billion, which represents an 8.4% year-over-year growth.
In the second quarter of 2025, revenues increased to $14.1 billion from $12.94 billion in the same period last year. Excluding special items, earnings were $1.47 per share in the November quarter, compared to $1.34 per share in the prior year. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $3.15 billion or $1.10 per share for Q2.
