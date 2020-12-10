ORCL Earnings: All you need to know about Oracle Corp. Q2 2021 earnings results

Oracle Corporation (NYSE :ORCL) today reported its second quarter financial results for the period ended November 30, 2020.

Net income for the second quarter was $2.4 billion, or $0.80 per share, compared to net income of $2.3 billion, or $0.69 per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Total revenues increased 2% to $9.8 billion.

Shares down nearly 1% during the after hours following the earnings announcement.

