ORCL Earnings: All you need to know about Oracle Corp. Q2 2021 earnings results
Oracle Corporation (NYSE :ORCL) today reported its second quarter financial results for the period ended November 30, 2020.
Net income for the second quarter was $2.4 billion, or $0.80 per share, compared to net income of $2.3 billion, or $0.69 per share in the second quarter of 2019.
Total revenues increased 2% to $9.8 billion.
Shares down nearly 1% during the after hours following the earnings announcement.
