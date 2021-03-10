Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology

ORCL Earnings: All you need to know about Oracle’s Q3 2021 earnings results

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported its third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $10.1 billion.

GAAP net income rose 95% to $5 billion while EPS rose 113% to $1.68. Adjusted net income increased 10% to $3.5 billion while adjusted EPS grew 20% to $1.16.

Both the top and bottom lines surpassed expectations.

Oracle declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock, reflecting a 33% increase over the current quarterly dividend of $0.24. 

