ORCL Earnings: All you need to know about Oracle’s Q3 2021 earnings results
Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported its third quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $10.1 billion.
GAAP net income rose 95% to $5 billion while EPS rose 113% to $1.68. Adjusted net income increased 10% to $3.5 billion while adjusted EPS grew 20% to $1.16.
Both the top and bottom lines surpassed expectations.
Oracle declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock, reflecting a 33% increase over the current quarterly dividend of $0.24.
