ORCL Earnings: Oracle Q1 2026 adj. profit increases on higher revenues

Technology giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) on Tuesday reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2026. However, the numbers fell short of expectations.

Total revenues increased to $14.9 billion in the August quarter from $13.31 billion in the same period a year earlier, but missed Wall Street’s estimates. Adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, were $1.47 per share in the first quarter, compared to $1.39 per share in Q1 2025. Analysts were looking for a higher EPS for Q1.

On a reported basis, Oracle posted a net income of $2.93 billion or $1.01 per share for Q1, compared to $2.93 billion or $1.03 per share in the year-ago quarter.

“We signed four multi-billion-dollar contracts with three different customers in Q1. This resulted in RPO contract backlog increasing 359% to $455 billion. It was an astonishing quarter—and demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure continues to build. Over the next few months, we expect to sign up several additional multi-billion-dollar customers, and RPO is likely to exceed half-a-trillion dollars,” said Oracle’s CEO, Safra Catz.

