Paychex expected to report higher revenue and earnings for Q2 FY26

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX), a leading provider of human capital management solutions, is undergoing an AI-driven transformation that enhances both its internal operations and client-facing services. Entering fiscal 2026, the company has expanded its market presence and capabilities, supported by a resilient recurring revenue base. Its diversified portfolio — anchored by popular platforms such as Paychex Flex, SurePayroll, and Paycor — continues to drive growth.

Q2 Report Due

The Rochester-based company will unveil its second-quarter results on Friday, December 19, at 8:30 am ET. On average, analysts following the business predict an 18% year-over-year increase in revenues to $1.55 billion in Q2. Adjusted profit, on a per-share basis, is expected to rise to $1.23 in the November quarter from $1.14 per share a year earlier. In recent quarters, the company consistently reported revenues that broadly matched estimates.

Paychex’s stock has declined more than 20% since reaching a record high in mid‑2025, underperforming the broader market despite occasional rebounds. The last closing price is below its average price of $139.23 for the past 12 months. Signalling an improvement in investor sentiment, the trend reversed last month, and the stock gained about 2% since then. Paychex’s valuation, trading below industry peers, highlights a potential entry point. Consistent dividend increases and robust free cash flow generation further strengthen its appeal as a long-term investment.

Earnings Beat

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported revenues of $1.54 billion, compared to $1.32 billion in Q1 2025. That was in line with Wall Street’s estimates. Adjusted earnings moved up to $1.22 per share from $1.16 per share in the same period last year, exceeding expectations. Net income, including special items, was $383.8 million or $1.06 per share in Q1, down from last year’s profit of $427.4 million or $1.18 per share. For FY26, the management expects revenue to rise between 16.5% and 18.5%, with revenue synergies contributing an estimated 30-50 basis points of growth.

From Paychex’s Q1 2026 Earnings Call:

“We remain pleased with the progress of the Paycor integration. We are on track to achieve targeted Paycor revenue synergies and exceed our initial cost synergy expectations. Our fiscal year 2026 cost synergy target remains approximately $90 million. We are pursuing additional synergies beyond this target while retaining our flexibility to reinvest those gains for additional growth and innovation investments. Bringing the two companies together provides us a broader set of technology solutions and service models to both win and retain business.“

Pros and Cons

Paychex is benefitting from the stable demand for its comprehensive HCM solutions and continued progress in the integration of Paycor, a cloud-based platform that helps enterprises manage HR and payroll. At the same time, macroeconomic uncertainties and tariff-related cost pressure are weighing on small-scale businesses, which account for a significant portion of Paychex’s customer base. Also, the company’s margins remain under pressure due to higher costs, and expenses related to the acquisition of Paycor earlier this year.

Paychex shares have fallen around 25% in the past six months. The stock traded mostly lower in the early hours of Tuesday’s session.