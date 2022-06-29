Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Industrials, Preliminary Transcripts
Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PAYX Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) Q4 2022 earnings call dated Jun. 29, 2022
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to today’s Paychex Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this call is being recorded and that I will be standing by should you need any assistance.
It is now my pleasure to turn today’s program over to Mr. Martin Mucci, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Sir, please begin.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
General Mills (GIS) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net sales increased 8% year-over-year to $4.9 billion. Organic net sales rose 13%. Net earnings attributable to General
KB Home (KBH): A look at the homebuilder’s expectations for the year
Shares of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) have dropped 35% year-to-date and 28% over the past 12 months. Last week, the company reported second quarter 2022 earnings results that surpassed expectations
Trade Desk’s stock can strengthen your investment portfolio. Here’s why
Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) has remained a much sought-after demand-side platform despite challenging market conditions and growing inflationary pressure, but its stock suffered heavy selling in recent months. The