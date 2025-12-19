Paychex reports higher Q2 FY26 revenue and earnings; EPS beats estimates

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) on Friday reported stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Revenues grew 18% year-over-year.

The Rochester-based human capital management solutions provider reported revenues of $1.56 billion for the second quarter, compared to $1.32 billion in Q2 2025. The latest number was broadly in line with Wall Street’s estimates.

Earnings, on an adjusted basis, moved up to $1.26 per share in the second quarter from $1.14 per share in the same period last year. Earnings topped expectations. Net income, including special items, was $649 million or $1.10 per share in Q2, up from last year’s profit of $538.1 million or $1.14 per share.

John Gibson, chief executive officer of Paychex, said, “Disciplined cost management and productivity improvements, driven in part by our expanding AI capabilities, are enabling us to operate more efficiently while delivering enhanced value to clients.”