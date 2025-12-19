Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Paychex reports higher Q2 FY26 revenue and earnings; EPS beats estimates
Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) on Friday reported stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Revenues grew 18% year-over-year.
The Rochester-based human capital management solutions provider reported revenues of $1.56 billion for the second quarter, compared to $1.32 billion in Q2 2025. The latest number was broadly in line with Wall Street’s estimates.
Earnings, on an adjusted basis, moved up to $1.26 per share in the second quarter from $1.14 per share in the same period last year. Earnings topped expectations. Net income, including special items, was $649 million or $1.10 per share in Q2, up from last year’s profit of $538.1 million or $1.14 per share.
John Gibson, chief executive officer of Paychex, said, “Disciplined cost management and productivity improvements, driven in part by our expanding AI capabilities, are enabling us to operate more efficiently while delivering enhanced value to clients.”
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from KB Home’s (KBH) Q4 2025 earnings results
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2025. Revenues were $1.69 billion, compared to $2.00 billion in the same period a year ago. Net
Key highlights from NIKE’s (NKE) Q2 2026 earnings results
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) reported revenues of $12.4 billion for the second quarter of 2026, which were up 1% on a reported basis and flat on a currency-neutral basis compared
Lennar (LEN) continues to battle a stubbornly difficult housing market
Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) were down 2% on Thursday. The stock has dropped 17% over the past three months. The homebuilder saw its revenues and profits decline in