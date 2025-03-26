Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Paychex reports higher revenue and profit for Q3 2025; earnings beat estimates
Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported an increase in revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2025. Earnings also came in above analysts’ forecasts.
Revenues of the Rochester-based human capital management solutions provider grew by 5% year-over-year and reached $1.51 billion in the February quarter.
As a result, adjusted earnings moved up to $1.49 per share in the third quarter from $1.38 per share in the same period of 2024. Earnings topped expectations. Net income, including special items, was $519.3 million or $1.43 per share in Q3, up from last year’s profit of $498.6 million or $1.38 per share.
