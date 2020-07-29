PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Dan Schulman — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Gabrielle. And thanks everyone for joining us on today’s call. And I hope that all of you are safe and well. I’m pleased to say that PayPal just had its strongest quarter since becoming an independent public company five years ago. Simply put, our business has never been more relevant and important than it is today.

In the midst of the COVID pandemic, we have seen substantial macro changes that we believe will have a lasting and profoundly positive impact on our business. The world has accelerated from physical to digital across multiple industries, including retail. Merchants are embracing a digital-first strategy, and these trends have fueled the rapid rise of digital payments. These are durable and meaningful tailwinds, and we are fortunate to have the scale, scope of services and brand reputation to capture the benefits of these trends and extend them to our customers. Consumer behavior has shifted in a discontinuous manner, and PayPal clearly has a unique opportunity to accelerate its path to becoming in everyday essential service.

The strength that we saw across our business in April continued to gain momentum throughout Q2. Our transactions grew by 26% to $3.7 billion, consistently rivaling the volumes that we usually experience during the five days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. Transactions on our PayPal checkout experiences remain especially strong, growing almost 40% year-over-year.

TPV grew at 30% on an FX-neutral basis with a record $222 billion of processed volume in Q2. TPV accelerated throughout the quarter, and June marked our highest growth rate since our separation from eBay. We added a record 21.3 million new customers in the quarter, increasing nearly a 140% year-over-year. To put this in perspective, this quarter’s net new actives were greater than our total net new actives in 2016. Nearly 1.7 million merchants signed up for PayPal in Q2, and Honey net new actives were nearly three times that of Q1.

Importantly, we continue to see increased levels of engagement. Our 10-day adoption rate for our newest cohorts grew by 20% to 30% over last year. And across our PayPal base, our daily active users have accelerated by almost 40% from last year. We ended Q2 with 346 million active accounts and with over 26 million merchant accounts. Given our momentum, I believe that we will add approximately 70 million net new actives this year.

These trends drove record financial performance in the quarter. Revenues grew by 25% on an FX-neutral basis to $5.26 billion, accelerating after our strong 20% revenue growth in April. This is the first time, our quarterly revenues have exceeded $5 billion. Due to the strength of our PayPal-branded transactions, our non-GAAP operating margin increased by a record 500 basis points to 28% this quarter. As a result, our non-GAAP EPS grew by 49% year-over-year to $1.07, and all of this led to record free cash flow of $2.2 billion in the quarter, up a 112%.

In the first half of 2020, the penetration of e-commerce, as a percentage of retail sales, outpaced prior external forecasts by an astonishing three to five years. In this environment, the demand for our products and services has dramatically increased and unleashed multiple opportunities. We are focused on several key initiatives to fully leverage this unique moment in time.

First and foremost is our push to accelerate in-store contactless payments. Both consumers and merchants are rapidly moving towards digital payments across their online and offline experiences. This is an existential issue for merchants who issue for merchants who realize that reopening their retail stores depends on touchless forms of payments to keep both their employees and customers safe and healthy. There are numerous market research studies highlighting that consumers no longer want to handle cash or other forms of payments that require any physical touch at checkout. We are significantly investing to accelerate our presence in all forms of omnichannel commerce from point-of-sale in store to buy online and pick up in store, order ahead and pay at table, and home delivery. In addition to iZettle contactless cards and integration with both Google Pay and Samsung Pay, we announced that our QR code functionality is now available across 28 countries for small and micro merchants. And we are working with leading retailers throughout the US and Europe to aggressively roll out an integrated point-of-sale QR solution beginning this quarter with expansion plan throughout the year. For instance, we are working with CVS Pharmacy to enable PayPal and Venmo QR codes for payment at their cash registers, and we expect a full national rollout to their 8,200 stand-alone store locations by the end of the year. Our merchants and our consumers want us to expand in store, and we will not let this opportunity pass us by.

The rollout of QR functionality will also accelerate our Venmo monetization efforts. Venmo also had a very strong Q2, with record NNAs and an active base that now exceeds 60 million consumers. In Q2, Venmo grew its TPV by 52% to almost $37 billion. Revenues continue to outperform our expectations, with year-over-year growth rates of greater than 60% during the first three weeks of July. We are seeing substantial increases in the use of Venmo, as the pandemic continues on, as more consumers turn to Venmo to live their financial lives, including adoption of direct deposit functionality and later this year, the Venmo credit card. We recently introduced Business Profiles, a unique new way for consumers and merchants to connect on Venmo and exchange goods and services with the same protections enjoyed by PayPal customers. These initiatives will drive significant additional value to Venmo users and consequently, drive new vectors of monetization. We are also expanding functionality beyond omni-checkout in both our PayPal and Venmo digital wallets. We will roll out additional services over the next several quarters, including bill pay, subscriptions and rewards management, shopping tools from Honey and new forms of credit and budgeting tools, to name just a few.

Our goal is to meaningfully expand the range of services provided inside our wallets. We believe these and other actions will bring us closer to having a full set of capabilities for consumers to use on a daily basis. Our rapidly increasing scale makes us highly relevant to merchants of all sizes and provides us with large sets of data to offer customized services and solutions. Over the last few years, we have developed, acquired and grown a strong and diverse portfolio of capabilities that address many of the current needs of our merchants. These range from end-to-end digital payment processing to sophisticated risk management and shopping tools that ultimately help to drive increased sales and engagement, so that our merchants can thrive in the era of digital commerce. And it’s the combination of these assets together that provides unique competitive differentiation for our enterprise merchants, channel partners and small business customers. Providing merchants with a comprehensive, consistent, simple and unified experience remains a guiding principle for us, as we continue to add new products and services. And as is evident by the number of merchants signing up for PayPal, our integrated platform has never been more relevant or needed. We continue to extend our platform capabilities around the world. We recently entered into an important commercial relationship with Gojek, a leader in mobile commerce in Southeast Asia with 170 million users. In Brazil and Mexico, PayPal is available as a payment option in the MercadoPago online checkout for shoppers, and PayPal is now available for cross-border transactions on MercadoLibre. And we continue to build our team and capabilities in China, as we integrate with our GoPay platform, partner with China UnionPay and other leading Chinese players. COVID-19 was not the only set of issues we addressed this quarter.

As all of you know, we are witnessing an outpouring of emotion and determination to address centuries of systemic racism. In June, we announced a comprehensive $530 million commitment to support Black and minority businesses and to fight economic inequality. We felt it was necessary to not just condemn racism, but to commit to doing the necessary work over the long term to help create a more socially just society. Even as we navigate these unprecedented times as a business, we have the ability to act in a way that clearly represents our values, especially around inclusion. We still have lots of work to do, but we are fully committed to a future where all people can live with dignity and respect. This is also a special quarter for PayPal because it marks our fifth anniversary as an independent publicly-traded company. During that time, we’ve dramatically expanded our platform capabilities, value proposition, geographic footprint and our market leadership. However, I believe the next five years will bring about even greater opportunities. We have an ambitious vision for PayPal to be a central player in the future of the digital economy. I’m confident we can drive towards that goal. We have a solid track record and an unwavering dedication to delivering essential, differentiated and best-in-class services to merchants and consumers. This is our time, and we intend to seize the moment. Our products and services have never been more important, and we are ready and well positioned to capture the opportunities that lie ahead of us. And with that, I’ll now turn the call over to John. John?

John Rainey — Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Global Customer Operations

Thanks, Dan. I’d like to start by thanking the entire PayPal team for their efforts to serve our customers and execute on our priorities during these unprecedented times. Since our last earnings call, the encouraging business trends that we’ve called out have persisted, and we’re reporting the strongest quarterly results in our history.

As Dan discussed, in the current operating environment, our business has inherent advantages. By many estimates, the pace of e-commerce penetration has accelerated by several years in a single quarter. And there is greater demand for contactless payments than ever before. These shifts play directly to our strengths shifts play directly to our strengths and will enable us to advance our competitive positioning. At the same time, there is ongoing uncertainty as it relates to both the progression of the coronavirus as well as the state of the macroeconomic environment. We’re carefully monitoring the pace of recovery and these interconnected dynamics. This overall level of macro-related uncertainty has resulted in increased complexity and building our forecasts. It is with this backdrop that we’re updating you today on our business and our outlook for the remainder of the year. Our second quarter performance highlights the benefits of PayPal’s diversification and scale and our resulting earnings power.

We delivered 25% revenue growth on a currency-neutral basis, 49% growth in non-GAAP earnings per share and generated $2.2 billion in free cash flow. We did all of this, while absorbing ongoing pressure from reduced travel and event spending, and lower revenue from our credit products. I’ll now provide the details of our financial performance for the quarter and then our expectations for the rest of the year. Revenue in the second quarter increased 25% on a currency-neutral basis to $5.26 billion. Transaction revenue grew 30% on a currency-neutral basis, the strongest growth we’ve ever reported. Growth accelerated 13 points year-over-year and 15 points sequentially. Transaction revenue growth was primarily driven by strength across our PayPal checkout experiences, which more than offset the approximately 60% decline we saw within our travel and events volumes. For context, travel and events represented slightly more than 10% of our TPV in the second quarter last year. In addition, cross-border volumes increased 24% in the quarter, which also supported transaction revenue growth. Other value-added services revenue declined 26%. Lower credit revenue in the quarter resulted from a number of factors. These included customer [Indecipherable], fewer merchant loan originations, the lapping of $58 million of interim servicing revenue from Synchrony recognized in Q2 last year, and an approximate $17 million impact from increased expected credit loss provisions related to macroeconomic adjustments. Lower interest income, due to lower interest rates globally, also contributed to this decline.

Revenue from Honey, also part of this line item, only partially offset these headwinds in the quarter. In the second quarter, transaction take rate was 2.23%, and total take rate was 2.37%. Compared to the second quarter last year, these declined 2 basis points and 13 basis points, respectively. Transaction take rate increased sequentially. And excluding the effect, the person-to-person volumes increased year-over-year as well, reflecting strong volume growth from PayPal checkout experiences. Moving to our volume-based expenses. As a rate of TPV, we are reporting record low transaction expense and transaction loss performance. Transaction expense was 83 basis points as a rate of TPV, a decline of 11 basis points versus Q2 last year, primarily due to the funding mix on our platform in the quarter. Transaction loss was 12 basis points, an improvement of 2 basis points year-over-year and the fifth consecutive quarter in which we report — perform in this range. Risk mitigation strategies and risk model enhancements continued to drive this improved loss experience across our platform. Together, transaction expense and transaction loss provided 335 basis points of leverage. At the same time, given current economic forecasts, we increased our macro-related reserves for expected credit losses by $117 million. This flows directly to our income statement, increasing credit losses by $100 million and reducing other value-added services revenue by $17 million. After taxes, this adjustment to our provision represented a $0.07 per share impact to earnings.

Entering the quarter, our reserve coverage was 17%. With this additional increase in our reserve, we exited the quarter at 22% coverage. Overall, the combination of our strong revenue and volume-based expense performance resulted in transaction margin dollars increasing 26% to approximately $3 billion. Our transaction margin expanded 179 basis points to 56.6%. 335 basis points of margin expansion from transaction expense and transaction loss was partially offset by 156 basis points of deleverage from loan losses. Non-transaction-related expenses increased by 10% resulting in 326 basis points of leverage. Customer support and operations is a line item, contributed more than 40% of this leverage. Excluding the impact of our recent acquisitions, non-transaction-related expenses increased 3% or only $0.04 for every incremental dollar of revenue, once again demonstrating the scalability of our business and our operating discipline. Operating margin for the quarter was 28.2%, improving more than 500 basis points year-over-year, the highest level of operating margin expansion we reported in our history. Strength across all parts of our business contributed to this performance. Non-GAAP other income in the quarter declined by $60 million relative to last year, predominantly driven by increased interest expense from a higher debt balance and reduced interest income from lower interest rates. For the second quarter, non-GAAP EPS increased 49% to $1.07. Our earnings performance demonstrates our ability to successfully execute in the face of a more challenging operating environment, as well as the strength and resilience of our platform. Excluding the macro-related charge for expected credit losses, non-GAAP EPS would have increased 59%.

We ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $16.2 billion. In May, we raised $4 billion in long-term debt with a weighted average effective interest rate of 2.26%. We ended the quarter with $9 billion in long-term debt. In addition, we generated $2.2 billion in free cash flow in the quarter, or approximately $0.42 of free cash flow for every dollar of revenue. And year-over-year free cash flow grew a 112%. We’re very well positioned from a balance sheet and liquidity perspective. This solid footing gives us the flexibility to successfully navigate this environment and emerge stronger. We’ve identified several opportunities to accelerate our long-term growth and advance our leadership position in digital payments. As a result, in the back half of the year, we plan to invest heavily in support of these plans, which I will discuss in more detail shortly. I now want to shift to our expectations for the rest of 2020. With more than half of the year behind us, our strong results and ongoing momentum as well as the secular tailwinds have accelerated this year, we are reinstating our full-year guidance. While the timing of the end of the pandemic and the eventual path of economic recovery remain unclear, we have more visibility and confidence in our trajectory for the remainder of 2020. Our updated full-year outlook is the significant rates relative to our prior guidance for revenue, earnings and free cash flow. For the back half of the year, our overall expectations for the TPV and revenue will perform in line with the second quarter with 30% volume growth and 25% revenue growth on a currency-neutral basis. We also believe non-GAAP EPS will grow approximately 25% on a spot basis in both Q3 and Q4 based on the strong leverage we’re seeing and our investment plans. and our investment plans. As a result of these expectations, for the full year, on a currency neutral basis, we now expect TPV to grow in the high-20s percentage range and revenue to grow approximately 22%. In addition, for the full year, we now expect to grow non-GAAP EPS in the range of 25%. I’d also like to note that included in this guidance for 25% EPS growth is our expectation that the other income line item will reflect a net expense for the year given lower interest rates on our corporate cash and the debt we recently raised. Relative to the guidance we provided in January, our updated guidance represents a raise of approximately 3.5 points of growth to revenue and 9 points of growth to earnings. In addition, we now expect to generate more than $5 billion of free cash flow this year, an increase of $1 billion relative to our prior guidance.

I’d like to give some context for this improved outlook. The revenue growth we expect reflects continued strong performance in transaction revenue, partially offset by ongoing pressure in our credit products. It also reflects a 1-point headwind to growth from the eBay managed payments migration. The rate of growth we are expecting for the year represents a 7-point acceleration from 2019 and this is indicative of the elevated and sustained engagement we’re seeing across our platform. In addition, we now expect our operating margin to expand by at least 100 basis points relative to our prior guidance that would have been flat versus last year. Based on the mix of transaction volume and our strong business trends, we expect to continue to show transaction margin expansion throughout the rest of the year. At the same time, included in this guidance and partially offsetting transaction margin expansion are our plans to invest approximately $300 million in the back half of the year to advance our key priorities and accelerate our growth initiatives. We believe that we have a unique opportunity to strengthen our competitive positioning and extend our leadership. We’ve never been more relevant to our customers around the world, and we’re focused on doubling down in several areas to help ensure that we sustain and enhance our strategic advantages. This is quite possibly an inflection point in the growth of e-commerce and digital payments. And as a result, we’re electing to invest much of our margin improvement to help ensure our long-term success. We believe that the guidance we’re providing today is consistent with the significant advantages from which our business is currently benefiting. Relative to when we last reported earnings nearly three months ago, we have more confidence in the sustainability of the elevated e-commerce trends we are seeing what it first felt like a potentially short-lived phenomenon resulting from initial panic and pantry packing and even stimulus checks has become a much more durable and profound behavioral shift. We’ve seen the strongest and most encouraging new customer volume and engagement trends in our history. At the same time, given our exposure to travel and live events, we watched demand in these verticals essentially grind to a halt. Our business has demonstrated its ability to withstand exogenous shocks, and the diversity and scale of our platform is allowing us to outperform, even while absorbing meaningful pressures. Three months ago, the idea that our PayPal branded experiences were enjoying TPV growth for an entire quarter at a level consistent with and only previously seen during high-velocity holiday selling days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday was bold and even somewhat inconceivable, especially in the midst of a global pandemic and the highest levels of unemployment in our lifetime. And while we know more today than we did a few months ago about both the virus and the economy, there continues to be palpable uncertainty. As we sit here today, the concept of normalcy has been redefined and at times, still delusive. What we do know is that this is a pivotal moment in PayPal’s history. We believe that we’ve never been better positioned to realize our ambition for greater relevance, ubiquity and impact as a global payments leader. We recognize that this is our time to capitalize on our strategic position and financial capacity to serve our customers better and to advance our platform. And we’re committed to achieving our full potential. In addition, through this period, we’ve learned a lot about organization and its resiliency and what we can accomplish when we’re focused on delivering against a defined set of key objectives. We’re committed to continuing to support our employees, our customers and our communities through these challenging times and to create sustainable long-term value for all of our stakeholders.

I’ll now turn it over to the operator for questions.

