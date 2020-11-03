PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to PayPal's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Gabrielle Rabinovitch — Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Thank you, Gabriel. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. Welcome to PayPal’s earnings conference call for the third quarter of 2020. Joining me today on the call are Dan Schulman, our President and CEO and John Rainey, our Chief Financial Officer and EVP, Global Customer Operations. We’re providing a slide presentation to accompany our commentary. This conference call is also being webcast and both the presentation and call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

In discussing our Company's performance, we will refer to some non-GAAP measures. You can find the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the presentation accompanying this conference call. Management will make forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include our guidance for the fourth quarter and full year, the impact of our acquisitions and our outlook for 2021. Our actual results may differ materially from these statements. You can find more information about risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results and our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and available on the Investor Relations section of our website. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. All information in this presentation is as of today's date, November 2nd, 2020.

With that, let me turn the call over to Dan.

Dan Schulman — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Gabrielle, and thanks everyone for joining us on today’s call. I hope that all of you are safe and well. I’m pleased to say that PayPal had a very strong quarter across all of our key operating and financial metrics. Our performance is particularly noteworthy given the macro environment. We are battling a pandemic that shows no signs of slowing down. Economies around the world are still quite fragile and the next six to 12 months will be defined by the timing and amount of additional fiscal stimulus and progress towards a widespread and effective vaccine. And obviously we sit here on the eve of one of the most important elections in our country’s history. And I hope that all of you who are US citizens, have already voted or well tomorrow.

This is the landscape we face as we go into the last quarter of 2020. At the same time, PayPal is at an exciting and meaningful inflection point in our history. Our mission has never been more important. The pandemic has brought focus to the stark reality that billions of people across the world are struggling to get by. In fact, in the past nine months, over 100 million incremental adults moved into extreme poverty. The current financial system is just not working for most people. It’s inefficient and expensive for the underserved.

Today’s environment demands new ways of thinking about our economic system. The emerging technologies, combined with mobile phones and financial platforms like PayPal can drive a future of inclusion and financial health. PayPal is in a strong position to help shape the future where everyone, not just the affluent, can participate in the new digital economy. As the use of cash continues to decline, new and innovative financial technologies are rising. For example, central banks around the world are seriously exploring or even trialing forms of retail digital currencies that they issue directly. And it’s also clear that digital wallets are a natural complement to all forms of digital currencies. These trends create an opportunity for us to work with central banks and regulators to shape a modern and inclusive financial system built on more efficient digital infrastructure designed for the future.

The digitization of the global economy, combined with the rise of digital wallet will drive our growth over the next decade. Our scale, two-sided network, trusted brand, our strong relationship with the regulators around the world and our AI and data modeling capabilities can all be leveraged to ensure our PayPal and Venmo apps are essential parts of our customers’ daily lives. We still have a lot to do to achieve that vision, but let me be clear.

We are investing to create one of the most compelling and expansive digital wallets in the world and you can see this beginning to play out in our strong Q3 results. In Q3, our total payment volume grew by a record 36% on an FX-neutral basis to $247 billion, in annual run rate just shy of $1 trillion. Even more impressive is the growth of our volumes excluding eBay, which grew 38%, eclipsing any previous record. And in early October, we hit our all-time highest TPV day, outperforming any previous day in our history. These record results are happening even as eBay moves their base to their managed payments platform. eBay is now just 7% of our total volumes and will likely be between 5% to 6% by the end of the year. Our transactions in the quarter were just over $4 billion, growing 30% year-over-year. This is the first time we have processed over 4 billion transactions in a quarter. And it’s worth noting that our core PayPal daily active accounts increased 32% versus a year ago, consistent with last quarter. We added 15.2 million net new actives in Q3, our second highest quarter for organic customer acquisitions after last quarter’s 21.3 million NNAs.

We added over 1.5 million new merchants in the quarter, over two times our pre-COVID rate and we now have 28 million merchants on our platform. We ended Q3 with 361 million active accounts and we remain on track to end the year with a record 70 million NNAs. This influx of new customers and record transactions drove strong financial results.

Our revenues grew by 25.4% on an FXN basis to $5.46 billion. We grew our non-GAAP EPS by 41% to $1.07 even with incremental investments into our sales, marketing, product and engineering teams. In the quarter, our operating margin grew by 377 basis points from a year ago.

I’d like to detail some of our investments and how we see them shaping our future and let me start with Venmo. Venmo had a very strong Q3 with 65 million users driving $44.3 billion in TPV, up 61% year-over-year. Venmo’s growth continues to exceed our expectations and we are forecasting revenue for Venmo to approach $900 million in 2021 driven by investments in new capabilities. As Venmo’s revenue base diversifies and scales, its transaction margin continues to improve and we now expect Venmo to also make a positive contribution to our transaction margin dollars in 2021. By Q1 the Venmo checkout experience will mirror the ease and simplicity of a PayPal branded transaction. We anticipate a meaningful increase in merchant transactions with some of the world’s largest retailers and marketplaces incorporating Venmo as a payment option at checkout, both online and offline as our QR codes are integrated into physical retail. The Venmo credit card will be fully rolled out in Q1. I think it is the best credit card in the market. It is a true extension of the Venmo app and fully linked into its capabilities. It is the first time a personalized QR code embossed on the card, as well as contactless chip, so that transactions can be split right at the table and reflected instantaneously on your Venmo feed. Our cash back rewards are amongst the most generous in the industry and automatically calculate your top spend categories every month to apply the appropriate cash back percentages. I would encourage all of you to try as soon as you can, because it is truly a best-in-class experience.

Over the next year both the Venmo and PayPal apps will undergo a fundamental transformation intended to dramatically increase their functionality and drive engagement. Our goal is to provide our customers with a comprehensive set of services and tools to manage their financial lives as well as enhance their ability to shop both online and offline. This expanded suite of services will include enhanced direct deposit and check cashing, budget and savings tools, bill pay, investment alternatives including crypto, subscription management, Buy Now Pay Later optionality, and all of Honey’s shopping tools from wish list, price monitoring, deals, coupons and rewards.

An important enabler of engagement is our comprehensive push into the physical world. Our consumers, merchants and regulators all believe that PayPal plays a crucial role in allowing safe, digital, and contactless payments. Our goal is to be the most ubiquitous payment capability in the offline market. Through a combination of QR codes, contactless cards and NFC inside our mobile apps, as well as our embedded PayPal wallet experiences inside Google Pay and Samsung Pay among others.

As I mentioned Honey’s shopping tools, coupons and rewards will be integrated into our Omni checkout solutions assuring the best deals for our consumers, wherever they shop. And we will also enable merchants of all sizes to access anonymous demand data so that they can drive incremental sales and increased customer engagement across their multiple channels.

Our move into physical retail will no doubt be a multi-year journey. But we are already seeing strong early adoption of our QR code solution. We have 10 major retailers signed, including CVS, Nike, Tumi, Bed, Bath & Beyond and Samsonite and we are in meaningful discussions with well over 100 large retailers.

We have also signed 20 channel partners and point-of-sale providers from VeriFone to Ardian [Phonetic] who are in the process of integrating our QR codes with an additional 70 channel partners in deep negotiations. Just the signed deals alone enable our QR capabilities at millions of merchant locations. We anticipate ending the year with over 500,000 small and micro merchants accepting our QR codes.

Finally, I’d like to discuss our recent announcement to increase the utility of crypto currencies, as well as embrace new forms of Central Bank digital currencies. We are entering a new era of financial services where our wallets and all the services around them are moving from physical to digital. These include identity management, new forms of commerce and fully digital payments and financial services. As such, we recently announced that PayPal will allow account holders to buy, sell an hold cryptocurrencies, first in the US and then expanding to international markets and the Venmo platform in the first half of next year. Importantly, we are doing this in close partnership with regulators. As you saw the New York Department of Financial Services granted PayPal, a first of its kind conditional bit license. With this foundation in place, we will rapidly move at the beginning of next year and allow consumers to use cryptocurrencies as a funding instrument to shop across all 28 million of our merchants. This solution will not involve any additional integrations, volatility risk or incremental transaction fees for either consumers or merchants and will fundamentally bolster the utility of cryptocurrencies. This is just the beginning of the opportunities we see as we work hand in hand with regulators to accept new forms of digital currencies.

We are at a moment in our history where all of our past efforts, our scale, brand reputation and regulatory relationships position us to play an expansive role in our customers’ lives. There is obviously plenty in the near term macroeconomic environment that makes us cautious as we look ahead to Q4 and 2021. At the same time we see multiple tailwinds from the permanent shift towards a digital economy. Our revenue and EPS forecasts for the years ahead are substantially higher than those we have developed just a year ago and I’ve never been more enthusiastic about PayPal’s role in shaping a new feature.

I’d like to close by thanking our employees who continue to give so much time and energy to supporting our customers while doing their best to balance a boring work and home life. Their dedication and commitment to PayPal and our customers is inspiring.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to John. John?

John Rainey — Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Global Customer Operations

Thanks, Dan. I’d like to start by also thinking the entire PayPal team for their efforts to serve our customers and execute on our priorities. PayPal’s third quarter was one of the strongest in our history. The sustained momentum in our business, allowed us to outperform. Our results demonstrate the strength of our diversified platform, our global reach, the scalability of our business and our sustainable earnings power. Notably, we delivered these outstanding results against a backdrop of eBay’s managed payments transition, continued weakness in the travel and events verticals, and the decline in other value-added services revenue. Relative to our expectations going into the third quarter, eBay’s payments intermediation proceeded faster than we had anticipated.

In addition, the recovery in travel volumes was slower than our forecast. Travel and events volumes, which represented slightly more than 10% of our TPV last year were down 40% year-over-year. While this is an improvement from the decline in the second quarter, it makes our overall volume growth even more remarkable.

Now I’ll discuss more details of our financial performance for the third quarter. Revenue in the third quarter increased 25% on a currency neutral basis to $5.46 billion. Transaction revenue grew 29% on a currency neutral basis, representing 11 points of acceleration from the third quarter last year. This growth was primarily driven by strength across our core PayPal business, including strong cross border growth. Notably, transaction revenue, excluding revenue from eBay, grew 31% in the third quarter, accelerating approximately approximately 4 points from Q2 and approximately 7 points from Q3 last year. Other value-added services revenue declined 10% on a currency neutral basis, reduced interest income on customer balances from lower interest rates and less credit revenue contributed to this decline.

Honey contributed approximately 1.5 points of growth to total revenue which only partially offset the headwinds to other value-added services revenue. In the third quarter transaction take rate was 2.06%, and total take rate was 2.21%. The 15 basis point decline in transaction take rate was driven ratably by the impact of 47% growth in P2P volumes, merchant volume mix which includes incremental bill payment volumes and a reduction of $87 million in international transaction revenue from foreign currency hedges. The 24-basis-point decline in total take rate resulted from each of these factors, as well as lower other value-added services revenue.

Transaction expenses hit a record low rate of 82 basis points, driven by both funding mix and volume mix in the quarter. Transaction losses were 13 basis points as a rate of TPV, one basis point better than Q3 last year. We continue to improve our loss performance through the ongoing advancement of our risk mitigation strategies and enhancement of our risk models. Credit losses were 1 basis point as a rate of TPV. Fewer originations in conjunction with a consistent macro outlook and no meaningful change in credit quality relative to the second quarter contributed to this lower rate. As you’ll see in our 10-Q, our loan loss reserve coverage ratio increased from 22% to 24%, which is primarily driven by the contraction of our merchant receivables portfolio.

Moving to our non-transaction related expenses. Consistent with our remarks when we reported second-quarter results, we are increasing our organic investment spend in the back half of the year. This environment has created a unique opportunity for us to advance our leadership in payments and extend our competitive advantages and emerge from this period stronger and better positioned to increase our relevance. While this incremental investment is more heavily weighted to Q4, we began deploying these funds in Q3. Non-transaction related expenses increased by 23% from Q3 last year, reflecting this increased level of investment.

While sales and marketing spend was higher as a percentage of revenue, this was more than offset by leverage across each of our other non-transaction related expense line items. Overall, we realized leverage of 50 basis points on non-transaction related expenses. Operating margin for the quarter was 27.2%. This is the strongest performance we reported for any third quarter and represents a 377 basis point last year — from last year. We continue to be focused on delivering operating efficiencies while investing in our strategic priorities.

Non-GAAP other income declined by $57 million relative to last year, driven by increased interest expense from a higher debt balance and reduced interest income on corporate cash from lower interest rates. From a modeling standpoint we expect this line item to continue to be a net expense in the near term.

For the third quarter, non-GAAP EPS increased 41% to $1.07. The timing of our incremental investment spend, which is weighted more towards the fourth quarter contributed to the strong performance. We ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $17.6 billion. In addition, we generated $479 million in free cash flow. Lower free cash flow in the quarter resulted primarily from higher cash taxes. The core cash generation of the business remains extremely strong. On average in 2020, we’ve generated approximately $1.3 billion in free cash flow each quarter. And for the full year, we continue to expect to generate more than $5 billion in free cash flow.

I now want to shift to our expectations for the rest of 2020 and 2021. In reinstating guidance in July, we were providing our best estimate of performance for the back half of the year. The degree of difficulty inherent in providing an outlook was and continues to be significant. We are an important part of the foundation of global commerce and do not operate in isolation. COVID rates, quarantine measures, stimulus programs, election outcomes and the normalization of economic activity, all affect our estimates.

What we do know is that our business is very strong. Our core business continues to perform at an unprecedented level. We’ve seen a step change in e-commerce penetration this year. We expect there to be a deep and permanent change to commerce and consumer behavior both in the US and internationally. While it’s difficult to quantify the precise degree to which secular trends will be affected by the pandemic, our addressable opportunity has grown meaningfully. Our fourth quarter forecast contemplates sustained strength in our business reflecting the powerful value proposition of our two-sided platform and the profound shift in consumer behavior we’ve seen this year towards e-commerce and increased digitization.

Relative to a few months ago, we expect a greater impact on fourth quarter revenue growth from eBay’s payments intermediation given the pace of merchant migration in the third quarter. Heading into Q3, we anticipated this to be about a 2 point headwind to fourth quarter revenue growth. We now expect it to be about 3.5 points.

Over the longer term, a more rapid transition of merchants to eBay’s managed payments platform is better for us strategically, financially and operationally. It will allow us to contain this impact, mostly to the back half of this year and next year relative to a slower progression of merchants with a much longer tail. All of this is to say, and this is a very important point, that while headwinds to our revenue growth and transaction margin expansion will appear more pronounced over the next year from eBay, this impact will be largely contained to that period. Even more importantly, once we are beyond this transition we expect our volume and revenue growth rates to reaccelerate given the drag that eBay has been for the past five years. During this period, on average PayPal’s revenue, excluding eBay has grown about 23% annually. By comparison, revenue from eBay’s Marketplaces business, even including this year’s stronger growth profile, has grown on average, only about 4% each year. On a volume basis, the divergence between these growth rates is even more stark.

In addition, we expect the slower recovery in travel to persist. While we saw travel volume strengthen in June and July, we’ve not seen these levels sustain. We believe this is likely due in part to continued high coronavirus infection rates in the impact of the virus on global mobility. Similar to eBay, the headwinds from travel volumes are transitory and exogenous.

As a result of these dynamics, we expect our fourth quarter revenue growth to be in the range of 20% to 25% on both the spot and currency-neutral basis. For the full year this will result in a range for revenue growth of 21% to 22% on a currency neutral basis or 20% to 21% on a spot basis. This guidance is approximately 3 points higher than our expectations at the start of the year.

To put it in perspective, we expect to add more than $3.5 billion to our revenue base this year, which is more than 1.5 times the revenue would be added in 2019. On our call last quarter, we stated that we expected to deliver 25% EPS growth for the back half of the year. We are raising that outlook to 29%. Incorporated into this outlook is 17% to 18% growth in EPS in the fourth quarter, which reflects the increased weighting of investment spend relative to the third. For the year, we now expect this will result in approximately 27% to 28% growth in non-GAAP EPS, marking the fourth consecutive year in which we delivered at least 25% growth in EPS. Again to put this in context, relative to last year on an essentially flat share count we’ll be adding more than $0.80 in earnings for each share outstanding. And relative to our medium-term outlook, which calls for approximately 20% EPS growth each year, we are now more than $0.30 per share ahead of this plan.

I’d now like to discuss how we’re thinking about our outlook beyond 2020. The strong acceleration we’ve experienced this year along with the pronounced shift in consumer behavior sets us up exceptionally well for the years ahead. I don’t think we’ve never been more excited or energized about our prospects. We are clearly on a trajectory to deliver stronger long-term growth than our previously guided medium term outlook of 17% to 18% currency-neutral revenue growth and approximately 20% earnings growth on average annually. That said, 2021 still presents a hurdle. Given the transition of eBay next year was always going to be a tougher comp for us. Our very strong performance this year adds to this dynamic.

In providing guidance this year, our goal has been to responsibly balance transparency with reliability and certainty. Looking at the range of outcomes for the entirety of 2021 requires us to look out over the next 14 months. We are very confident in our opportunity set, positioning and ability to drive increased engagement. However, there continues to be significant variability in macro-related factors and we feel that providing guidance for that period right now would require a wider guidance range than we believe is constructive. Once we close out 2020 we will be better positioned to provide our thoughts for 2021 which we will share in February when we report our full-year results. In addition, at our Investor Day later that month we look forward to providing more context for our longer-term outlook.

Our ability to sustainably deliver strong growth at our scale is indicative of the network effects of our business. Our performance demonstrates our ability to successfully execute in the face of a more challenging operating environment as well as the strength, diversity and resilience of our platform. This is really a year unlike any other. In many ways our collective experience has demonstrated that we’ve never been more connected or more dependent on one another to help each other, drive prosperity and development and realize the promise of globalization. PayPal stands at the center of this.

In 2020 we will process more than $900 billion in payment volume and serve approximately 375 million customers. We are the largest open digital platform for payments globally and the events of this year have served to strengthen our value proposition and relevance. We have an important role to play in facilitating commerce and payments and we’re executing our plans with an urgency to meet the growing needs of our customers in this increasingly digital world.

With that, I’ll turn it over to the operator for Q&A.

