PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $8.4 billion. Revenue growth was 4% on a currency-neutral basis.

GAAP net income decreased 20% to $1.12 billion and earnings per share fell 15% to $1.11 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS increased 5% to $1.19.

For the first quarter of 2025, GAAP EPS is expected to be $1.11-1.13 and adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.15-1.17.

For fiscal year 2025, GAAP EPS is expected to be $4.80-4.95 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $4.95-5.10.

