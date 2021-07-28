PayPal (PYPL) earnings Q2 2021 results

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today reported its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021.
GAAP net income for the second quarter was $1.18 billion or $1.00 per share compared to GAAP net income of $1.53 billion or $1.29 per share in the second quarter of 2020.
Net revenues increased 19% to $6.24 billion.
Added 11.4 million Net New Active Accounts during the quarter.
Cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $19.4 billion at the end of the quarter.
