PayPal (PYPL) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $8.3 billion. Revenues grew 5% on a currency-neutral basis.
GAAP net income increased 12% to $1.26 billion and EPS increased 20% to $1.29. Adjusted EPS rose 18% to $1.40.
For the third quarter of 2025, PayPal expects GAAP EPS to be $1.14-1.18 and adjusted EPS to be $1.18-1.22.
For the full year of 2025, the company now expects GAAP EPS of $4.90-5.05 and adjusted EPS of $5.15-5.30.
