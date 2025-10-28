PayPal (PYPL) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 7% year-over-year to $8.4 billion. Revenues grew 6% on a currency-neutral basis.

GAAP net income increased 24% to $1.24 billion and EPS increased 32% to $1.30 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS increased 12% to $1.34.

Total payment volume increased 8% to $458.1 billion while payment transactions decreased 5% to 6.3 billion.

The company expects adjusted EPS to range between $1.27-1.31 in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $5.35-5.39 in fiscal year 2025.