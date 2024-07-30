PayPal reports higher revenue and profit for Q2 2024; results beat estimates

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenues and adjusted profit. The numbers also exceeded analysts’ estimates.

Second-quarter revenues came in at $7.9 billion, compared to $7.3 billion in the corresponding period of 2023, and topped expectations. For the third quarter, the company expects revenues to grow in mid-single-digits.

Adjusted earnings were $1.19 per share in the three months, compared to $0.87 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, net profit increased to $1.13 billion or $1.08 per share in Q2 from $1.03 billion or $0.92 per share last year.

Prior Performance