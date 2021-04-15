Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo Q1 2021 earnings results

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 6.8% year-over-year to $14.82 billion while organic revenue growth was 2.4%.

Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $1.7 billion, or $1.24 per share, compared to $1.3 billion, or $0.96 per share, last year. Core EPS amounted to $1.21 per share.

