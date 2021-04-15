Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo Q1 2021 earnings results
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 6.8% year-over-year to $14.82 billion while organic revenue growth was 2.4%.
Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $1.7 billion, or $1.24 per share, compared to $1.3 billion, or $0.96 per share, last year. Core EPS amounted to $1.21 per share.
Most Popular
The worst seems to be over for Boston Scientific. Is the stock a buy?
The pandemic has had a mixed impact on the healthcare sector since its outbreak more than a year ago, putting the emergency care department into overdrive while slowing down the
Two areas that provide Pfizer (PFE) with ample opportunity for future growth
Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) have gained over 8% in the past one year. Pfizer is at the forefront of the COVID-19 vaccination drive and it has established a
Pinduoduo (PDD): This could be a decent investment candidate to consider
Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) stayed in green territory on Tuesday. The stock has gained 212% over the past 12 months. Pinduoduo has achieved considerable growth thus far and