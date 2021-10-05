Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Other Industries
PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo Q3 2021 earnings results
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 11.6% year-over-year to $20.1 billion while organic revenue growth was 9%.
Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $2.22 billion, or $1.60 per share, compared to $2.29 billion, or $1.65 per share, last year. Core EPS amounted to $1.79 per share.
