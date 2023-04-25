PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo’s Q1 2023 earnings results

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenue grew 10% year-over-year to $17.8 billion. Organic revenue growth was 14.3%.

Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $1.9 billion, or $1.40 per share, compared to $4.2 billion, or $3.06 per share, last year. Core EPS amounted to $1.50.

Both revenue and EPS beat estimates.

For FY2023, the company expects to deliver 8% organic revenue growth and 9% core constant currency EPS growth.

Prior performance