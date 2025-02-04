Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo’s Q4 2024 earnings results
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net revenue of $27.7 billion remained relatively unchanged from the year-ago period. Organic revenue growth was 2.1%.
Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $1.52 billion, or $1.11 per share, compared to $1.30 billion, or $0.94 per share, last year. Core EPS was $1.96.
Earnings beat estimates while revenue fell short causing the stock to dip over 1% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects a low-single-digit increase in organic revenue and a mid-single-digit increase in core constant currency EPS.
