PepsiCo Inc (PEP) Q3 2021 Earnings Call

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Oct. 05, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Ravi Pamnani — Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Ramon L. Laguarta — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hugh F. Johnston — Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Dara Mohsenian — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
Bonnie Herzog — Goldman Sachs — Analyst
Andrea Teixeira — J.P. Morgan — Analyst
Lauren Lieberman — Barclays — Analyst
Bryan Spillane — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst
Laurent Grandet — Guggenheim — Analyst
Vivien Azer — Cowen & Co — Analyst
Kevin Grundy — Jefferies — Analyst
Wendy Nicholson — Citi — Analyst
Nik Modi — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst
Robert Ottenstein — Evercore — Analyst
Stephen Powers — Deutsche Bank — Analyst
Kaumil Gajrawala — Credit Suisse — Analyst
Sean King — UBS — Analyst
Christopher Carey — Wells Fargo Securities — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Most Popular
IPO News: Here’s all you need to know about GitLab’s upcoming stock market debut
Technology companies continue to make a beeline for listing on public markets, to take advantage of the bull run the stock market is currently witnessing. Coding platform GitLab Inc. is
How PepsiCo (PEP) is tweaking its portfolio to retain its competitive edge
Shares of PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) stayed in green territory on Tuesday after the company delivered a strong earnings report for the third quarter of 2021 and raised its guidance
PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo Q3 2021 earnings results
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 11.6% year-over-year to $20.1 billion while organic revenue growth was 9%. Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $2.22 billion,