Categories Consumer, Earnings Calls

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) Q3 2021 Earnings Call

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Oct. 05, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Ravi Pamnani — Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Ramon L. Laguarta — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hugh F. Johnston — Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Dara Mohsenian — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Bonnie Herzog — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Andrea Teixeira — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Lauren Lieberman — Barclays — Analyst

Bryan Spillane — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Laurent Grandet — Guggenheim — Analyst

Vivien Azer — Cowen & Co — Analyst

Kevin Grundy — Jefferies — Analyst

Wendy Nicholson — Citi — Analyst

Nik Modi — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Robert Ottenstein — Evercore — Analyst

Stephen Powers — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

Kaumil Gajrawala — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Sean King — UBS — Analyst

Christopher Carey — Wells Fargo Securities — Analyst

_________

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Most Popular

IPO News: Here’s all you need to know about GitLab’s upcoming stock market debut

Technology companies continue to make a beeline for listing on public markets, to take advantage of the bull run the stock market is currently witnessing. Coding platform GitLab Inc. is

How PepsiCo (PEP) is tweaking its portfolio to retain its competitive edge

Shares of PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) stayed in green territory on Tuesday after the company delivered a strong earnings report for the third quarter of 2021 and raised its guidance

PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo Q3 2021 earnings results

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 11.6% year-over-year to $20.1 billion while organic revenue growth was 9%. Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $2.22 billion,

Listen On

Tags

Non-alcoholic beverages

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top