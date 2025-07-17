PepsiCo (PEP) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $22.7 billion. Organic revenue growth was 2.1%.

Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $1.26 billion, or $0.92 per share, compared to $3 billion, or $2.23 per share, last year. Core EPS was $2.12, which was down 5% on a constant currency basis.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

Revenue in the PepsiCo Foods North America segment rose 1% YoY to $6.4 billion while revenue in the PepsiCo Beverages North America segment remained flat at $6.7 billion. Revenues from International Beverages Franchise grew 3% to $1.3 billion.

Revenue from the Europe, Middle East and Africa segment increased 8% to $4.5 billion while revenue from Latin America Foods fell 7% to $2.5 billion. Asia Pacific Foods revenue rose less than 1% to $1 billion.

For fiscal year 2025, the company continues to expect a low-single-digit increase in organic revenue and a 1.5% decline in core EPS.

The stock gained 3% in premarket hours on Thursday.