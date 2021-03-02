Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Mar. 01, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Bradley Joseph — Vice President, Global Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Murray S. Kessler — President & Chief Executive Officer
Raymond Silcock — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Chris Schott — J.P. Morgan — Analyst
Gregg Gilbert — Truist — Analyst
David Risinger — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
Lucas Lee — Raymond James — Analyst
David Steinberg — Jefferies — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Most Popular
Target Corp posts strong results in Q4: Infographic
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell today. The department store chain reported Q4 revenue of $28.3 billion, up 21% year-over-year and higher than
Key highlights from Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 2021 earnings results
Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today reported its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended January 31, 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter was $911.3 million, or $4.10 per
Infographic: Beyond Meat (BYND) reports wider Q4 loss; Revenue up 4%
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a specialist in plant-based meat substitutes, Thursday reported a wider loss for the fourth quarter, despite an increase in revenues. The numbers also missed the consensus