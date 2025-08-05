PFE Earnings: All you need to know about Pfizer’s Q2 2025 earnings results

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenues were $14.7 billion, up 10% year-over-year.

Reported net income was $2.9 billion, or $0.51 per share, compared to $41 million, or $0.01 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew 30% to $0.78.

For the full year of 2025, revenue is expected to be $61-64 billion. The company raised its adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $2.90-3.10.

Prior performance