PFE Earnings: All you need to know about Pfizer’s Q3 2025 earnings results

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenues were $16.7 billion, down 6% on a reported basis and 7% on an operational basis year-over-year.

Net income decreased 21% to $3.5 billion, or $0.62 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS declined 18% to $0.87.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

For the full year of 2025, Pfizer expects revenue of $61-64 billion. Adjusted EPS is now expected to be $3.00-3.15.

The stock stayed red during premarket hours on Tuesday.

