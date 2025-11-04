Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
PFE Earnings: All you need to know about Pfizer’s Q3 2025 earnings results
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenues were $16.7 billion, down 6% on a reported basis and 7% on an operational basis year-over-year.
Net income decreased 21% to $3.5 billion, or $0.62 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS declined 18% to $0.87.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations.
For the full year of 2025, Pfizer expects revenue of $61-64 billion. Adjusted EPS is now expected to be $3.00-3.15.
The stock stayed red during premarket hours on Tuesday.
Prior performance
