Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, operator. Good morning and thanks for joining us today to review Pfizer’s third quarter 2020 financial results, our updated 2020 financial guidance, Pfizer’s role in helping find solutions for the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other relevant business topics.

I’m joined today, as usual by our Chairman and CEO, Dr. Albert Bourla; Frank D’Amelio, our CFO; Mikael Dolsten, our Chief Scientific Officer and President of Worldwide Research Development and Medical; Angela Hwang, Group President, Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group; John Young, our Chief Business Officer; and Doug Lankler, our General Counsel.

The slides that will be presented during the call were posted to our website earlier this morning and are available at pfizer.com/investors. You'll see here on Slide 3, our disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements we will make during the call regarding among other topics, our anticipated future operating and financial performance, business plans, and prospects and expectations for our product pipeline and in-line products, which of course are subject to risks and uncertainties as well as the use of non-GAAP financial information. Additional information regarding these forward-looking statements and our non-GAAP financial measures is available in our earnings release, including under the disclosure notice section and under risk factors in our SEC reports 10-K and 10-Q. Forward-looking statements on this call speak only as of the original date of this call and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Albert Bourla. Albert?

Albert Bourla — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you Chuck and good morning everyone. Great day here in New York. During my remarks, I will discuss our strong third quarter business performance, speak to the progress we are making in the battle against COVID-19, provide an update on our pipeline and how it is setting us up for an anticipated period of sustained growth and briefly touch on the topic of affordable access to innovative medicines and vaccines.

Let’s start with an update on our Biopharmaceutical Group. For the quarter, revenues in our Biopharma business grew 4% operationally, driven primarily by the ongoing strong performance of Vyndaqel/Vyndamax. Growth from our leading portfolio of Biosimilars and the continued strength of key brands including, ELIQUIS, IBRANCE, XELJANZ, Inlyta and Xtandi. These results include an estimated unfavorable impact of approximately $400 million or 4% due to COVID-19. Year-to-date through three quarters, the Biopharma business grew revenues by 7% operationally, which includes an estimated unfavorable impact of approximately $600 million or 2% due to COVID-19. Our Global Oncology business was particularly strong, up 18% operationally, compared to the year ago quarter. Global IBRANCE revenues increased 6% operational to approximately $1.4 billion in the quarter. In the US, IBRANCE revenues grew 9% in the quarter and IBRANCE continues to be a leader in the CDK 4/6 inhibitor class for metastatic breast cancer. In fact, more than 8 out of 10 patients in the US who are described as CDK 4/6 inhibitor receive IBRANCE. This should serve as a testament to the continued benefit it delivers to patients as well as its overall clinical profile.

The international markets deliver robust 26% volume growth in the quarter. The volume growth was offset by price reductions in certain EU markets, which resulted in 1% operational revenue growth outside the US. The price reductions occurred last year as a result of the renegotiation of long-term agreements. And we expect the impact will continue through to the fourth quarter of 2020 where the price changes annualize. While we were disappointed by the outcomes of the PALLAS and PENELOPE-B trials, for the new combination therapies, we remain confident in IBRANCE’s strong positioning and expected future performance for the currently approved treatment of metastatic breast cancer. This confidence is driven by data in HR+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer. IBRANCE is supported by an extensive body of evidence, including strong clinical data, evidence from reaward analysis, over five years of use in everyday clinical practice, as well as by continued positive patient and physician experiences.

For Xtandi alliance revenues in the US were up 18% for the quarter and when combined with our royalty income on ex-US sales total $374 million. Growth in the US was driven by a continued increase in utilization in the metastatic and non-metastatic castration-resistant and metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer indications. Xtandi continues to lead in new patient starts across all approved indications, which tends to be a very good leading indicator of future performance. Global Inlyta revenues increased 41% operationally to $195 million during the quarter. In the US, Inlyta performance was driven by the strong uptake following last year’s FDA approvals for two immune checkpoint inhibitors in combination with Inlyta for first-line treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. The international markets also contributed to the performance of Inlyta, with 55% operational growth.

Now turning to certain key products from our other therapeutic categories. ELIQUIS has continued to deliver strong performance. Pfizer’s 50% share of the global alliance revenues, including direct sales markets, was up 9% operationally to $1.1 billion in the third quarter. In the US, strong volume growth was partially offset by a lower net price, due to an increased number of lives in the Medicare coverage gap and the expansion of that gap as well as unfavorable channel mix. Vyndaqel and Vyndamax continued their very strong performance. Our disease awareness efforts helped drive the estimated diagnosis rates to more than 17% in the quarter, when compared with only 1% to 2% prior to launch. At the end of the quarter, more than 17,500 patients have been diagnosed, more than 12,000 patients have been received a prescription, and more than 7,300 patients have received the drug. For the quarter, we estimate the average number of patients in the US taking Vyndaqel was approximately 7,000. These numbers include patients who are receiving the drug at no cost through our patient assistance programs. I would also point out, that in Q3, we’ve begun to see a rebound from the slowdown in new diagnosis, that we had expected and so in Q2 due to stay-at-home orders, and we will continue to monitor.

Global XELJANZ revenues were up 10% operationally in the quarter to $654 million, primarily driven by 6% growth in the US and 18% operational growth in international developed markets. The underlying prescription demand in the US grew 13% compared with the third quarter of 2019. We have invested in formulary access in the US, which has played a vital role in enabling this volume growth. Revenues from our global biosimilars portfolio grew 18% operationally to $424 million. This was driven primarily by our oncology biosimilars which generated revenue of $261 million. Global Prevnar 13 revenues were down 3% operationally to $1.5 billion. Revenues outside the US, grew 14% operationally driven primarily by increased adult uptake in certain international markets, resulting from greater vaccine awareness arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we should note that Prevnar 13 is indicated for the prevention of pneumonia resulting from pneumococcal bacteria not SARS-CoV-2, as well as continued strong pediatric uptake in China. In the US revenues were down 14%, primarily reflecting timing of government ordering patterns, compared with last year, and the impact of a shared clinical decision-making, adult recommendation, meaning the decision to vaccinate should be made at the individual level between health care providers and their patients. All of this was partially offset by the recovery of a portion of missed doses from same quarter.

Now a few words about Upjohn. Upjohn revenues totaled $1.9 billion in the quarter, down 18% operationally. The decline that was expected, was driven primarily by three factors that we had anticipated. The significant volume declines for Lyrica in the US, due to multi-source generic competition, that began in July of 2019. Lower revenues for Lipitor and Norvasc in China, due to the impact of the volume based procurement program which was initially implemented in March 2019 and expanded nationwide in December of 2019. And lower volume for Celebrex in Japan, resulting from generic competition, which began in June of 2020. We continue to expect the closing of the Upjohn transaction with Mylan to occur this quarter.

Now I will turn to our R&D pipeline, beginning with an update on our COVID-19 related efforts. The global Phase 3 study for our mRNA vaccine candidate that we are developing with our partner BioNTech is ongoing at approximately 150 clinical sites around the world, including the United States, Germany, Turkey, Brazil, South Africa and Argentina. Today, the trial has enrolled more than 42,000 participants, with nearly 36,000 of them having received the second dose. We expanded our industrial planned enrollment in the study from 30,000 people to approximately 44,000 people. This has allowed us to include additional populations in our study, including people as young as 12 years old and people with chronic stable HIV hepatitis C and hepatitis B. As we reiterated in an open letter, we may know whether or not the vaccine demonstrates efficacy soon. In case of a conclusive result, positive or negative, we will inform the public as soon as we complete the necessary administrative work which we estimate to be completed within one week from the time we know. I can start today, but the Data Monitoring Committee has not been unblinded to efficacy date, nor as it conducted any interim efficacy analysis today, but I want to be clear that after today’s earnings call, we do not intend to speak publicly about interim analysis, until we have a conclusive readout from the Data Monitoring Committee. For emergency use authorization, in the US for the potential COVID-19 vaccine, FDA is requiring that company’s provide two months of safety data on half of the trial participants following the final dose of the vaccine. Based on our current trial enrollment and dosing pace, we estimate we will reach this milestone in the thirrd week of November. And finally, Pfizer has been investing at risk since the early days of the pandemic, in an effort to perfect our manufacturing processes and rapidly build up capacity. We expect to have our manufacturing data ready for submission before the safety milestone is reached. So assuming positive data, Pfizer will apply for emergency use authorization in the US, soon after the safety milestone is achieved, which we expect to be in the third week of November.

Regarding our anti-viral candidate, we believe this is potential first-in-class protease inhibitor may give us the opportunity to demonstrate meaningful antiviral activity to help treat COVID-19 patients. We initiated a Phase 1b study in September and we are planning a pivotal Phase 2/3 study start in late 2020, early 2021 with the hopes of submitting for approval in the second half of 2021.

Now, let’s look at some highlights from the rest of the pipeline, which continues to be one of Pfizer’s great strengths. During our virtual Investor Day event in September, we presented data from our Phase 1b Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy gene therapy program. Since our updates at Investor Day, we had dosed an additional boy at the high dose bringing us to a total of 16 treated with a high dose and 19 boys treated overall. Importantly no serious adverse events were observed among the 10 additional boys who were treated using a modified immunomodulatory regimen and monitoring regimen.

Additionally, on October 1, we received Fast Track designation from the FDA for this program. We plan to begin dosing participants in our Phase 3 clinical study before the end. On October 7, we along with our partner Sangamo issued a joint press release to announce that we have dosed the first participant in the Phase 3 AFFINE study of SB-525, which is an investigational gene therapy for Hemophilia A patients. The primary endpoint is impact on annual bleed rate through 12 months following treatment compared with Factor VIII replacement therapy collected in the Phase 3 leading study period. On October 8, we issued a press release with our partner OPKO announcing that our Phase 3 randomized, multicenter, open-label, crossover study evaluating Somatrogon dosed once weekly in children 3 to less than 18 years of age with growth hormone deficiency met its primary endpoint of improved treatment burden compared to Genotropin for injection administered once daily. No serious adverse events were reported. We plan to file our biologics license complication with the FDA this quarter.

Our next generation CDK inhibitor programs built on our IBRANCE leadership and our deep knowledge of metastatic breast cancer. Our CDK4-selective inhibitor has been shown preclinically to target CDK4 with more than 10 times the potency of IBRANCE and without the neutropenia sometimes seen with CDK6 inhibitors. This improved therapeutic index may provide more opportunity for potential save combination test in breast and other cancer types. Our CDK2-selective inhibitor has been shown in preclinical models to combine with IBRANCE to prevent or overcome resistance in HR+ breast cancer, and has the potential to drive efficacy in a variety of tumor — tumors, including CDK2 activation, especially in combination with standard of care first. Because of these preclinical results, we have started dosing patients in Phase 1 study for these two programs for both. Our BCMA/CD3 bispecific monoclonal antibody generated Phase 1 data supporting a strong clinical signal of efficacy with very high response rate in heavily pretreated multiple myeloma patients. We plan to soon expand the program into a pivotal study and multiple clinical drug combination projects.

Our new drug application for Abrocitinib, for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in patients aged 12 years old and up has been accepted by the FDA with a priority review PDUFA date in April of 2021. Additionally the European Medicines Agency has validated for review of the marketing authorization application. Our Phase 3 clinical trial program has shown that Abrocitinib demonstrated statistically superior improvements in skin clearance, disease extent and severity as well as improvements in itch versus placebo.

Lastly, our partner Valneva announced positive initial results for its second Phase 2 study of Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15. Compared with the first study which had a dose schedule of months zero, one and two, this study investigated the vaccination schedule of three months, zero, two and six based on matching doses. The VLA15 vaccine candidate displayed an encouraging immune response profile with zero conversion rates of greater than 90%, including in older adults and the serum bactericidal assay demonstrated antibodies were induced against all started serotypes. VLA15 was found to be generally well-tolerated across all doses and age groups tested and the tolerability profile including fever rates were comparable to other lipidated recombinant vaccines or lipid containing formulations. Most important, no related serious adverse events were observed in any treatment group. Given these two positive Phase 2 studies, we feel increasingly confident about this line vaccine candidate and are eagerly awaiting the final Phase 2 study to define Phase 3 dosing regimen, followed by an expected pivotal event study.

As you know, following the expected closing of the Upjohn-Mylan transaction, Pfizer will be a smaller but focussed and innovative biopharma company. Following the Upjohn separation, we expect a five year revenue CAGR of at least 6% on a risk adjusted basis and continued growth beyond that time frame from the next wave of our patent protected portfolio. Our adjusted EPS during that same five year period is expected to grow approximately 10%. I would remind you that these projections excludes any potential impact from our COVID vaccine and anti-viral programs. We believe that during our Investor Day, we provided a clear path to this growth projections. In fact we indicated that by 2025 we need only about 40% of our non-risk adjusted projected pipeline revenue to achieve the expected 6% five year CAGR. So we believe we have a very good safe margin of error. I’m particularly pleased with one potential near-term compound, where we see the biggest difference compared with consensus. We see Abrocitinib and JAK in general, serving to increase the number of patients treatment and that this is not a zero sum game with the biologics in the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Lastly, we are finalizing our enabling functions review and related actions, and we anticipate financial benefits from these actions to begin — being realized in 2021.

Before I close, I want to say a few words about our affordability. As we have said in the past, our breakthrough medicines and vaccines won’t do anyone any good if people can’t affordably access them. We are committed to working with both parties in Washington to put patients first. That means, prioritizing policies that take aim at better aligning, insurance design with patient needs. Like reforming Medicare Part D to create an out-of-pocket cup and ensuring that the rebates are passed on to patients, instead of being kept by the middleman. Regardless of what happens in November, we will be ready to take a seat at the table and play a constructive role in shaping the debate for the benefit of the patients.

Now I will turn it over to Frank.

Frank D’Amelio — Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Global Supply

Thanks, Albert. Good day, everyone. I know you’ve seen our release, so let me provide a few highlights regarding the quarterly financials. Our Biopharma business, which will become New Pfizer following the close of the Upjohn transaction generated $10.2 billion in revenue for the quarter, which represented 84% of total company revenue. On an operational basis Biopharma revenue grew 4% in the quarter and 7% for the first nine months of the year. The 7% year-to-date operational revenue growth for Biopharma was driven by continued solid volume growth and our price to volume mix was a 9% increase in volume and a 2% negative impact from price.For Upjohn, although the year-over-year comparison is skewed again by the impact of generic Lyrica and changes in the China market, the business continues to perform in line with our expectations and assumptions already reflected in our Upjohn guidance for the year.

Now moving down the income statement. I’ll touch quickly on gross margin, which saw a slight negative impact during the quarter, mainly driven by lower sales from Lyrica, Celebrex, Lipitor and Norvasc which are all part of our Upjohn business as well as some incremental costs due to COVID-19. There was some offset to this impact due to low inventory write-offs compared to the year ago quarter. We had another quarter where we saw a significant year-over-year decline in adjusted SI&A expenses, which were down 10% operationally. There are two obvious factors at work here. The exclusion of consumer health expenses and lower selling expenses due to COVID, but also a third factor, which is a planned reduction in spending associated with our corporate enabling functions. We are in the midst of aligning those functions to the New Pfizer structure, which will be a smaller and less complex organization. We are finalizing this initiative and will be able to better quantify the expected financial benefit when we provide our 2021 financial guidance for New Pfizer.

Reported diluted EPS for the quarter was down significantly compared to the year ago quarter, mainly driven by the non-recurrence of a one-time gain from the consumer joint venture formation in the year ago quarter. And adjusted diluted EPS was down 3% compared to the prior year quarter, excluding the $0.02 negative impact of foreign exchange rates in the period, adjusted diluted EPS was a $0.01 lower compared to the prior year. Foreign exchange also negatively impacted revenues in the quarter by about $100 million or 1%.

Consistent with last quarter, we are providing three sets of financial guidance. A few points here regarding our assumptions. The guidance continues to only include the at-risk spending on our COVID vaccine candidate, but does not include any potential revenue we may receive this year if the vaccine is authorized and we deliver doses to various governments that we have agreements. In terms of our broader COVID related assumptions, we expect the gradual recovery in health care activity for the remainder of the year. I’d also note that upon the closing of the Upjohn transaction, we will treat the Upjohn business as a discontinued operation. So assuming the completion of the Upjohn transaction before December 31, the financial guidance we are providing will not be aligned with the ultimate numbers we print for the year.

I’ll start by saying, there were no changes made to either the New Pfizer or Upjohn 2020 guidance factors and only slight refinements to total company guidance. For total company, we are tightening our guidance range for revenues, which results in a small decrease in our midpoint, and this is mainly a factor of reducing the top end of the range as opposed to a change in our forecast. CoS as a percentage of revenue is slightly increased, mainly due to COVID related costs, while the SI&A range is lowered a bit at the midpoint mainly COVID an enabling function driven, and R&D increases slightly, mainly due to additional COVID program spending. This nets out to a slight increase in the midpoint of our adjusted diluted EPS range.

Moving on to financial guidance for New Pfizer and Upjohn which is shown here. As I referenced, we are not making any changes to either New Pfizer or to Upjohn. Moving on to the key takeaways. In the third quarter, our company performed well driven by strong revenue growth from our biopharma business. We narrowed ranges for our 2020 total company guidance for revenues, cost of sales, SI&A, R&D and adjusted diluted EPS and we reaffirmed our existing guidance components for both New Pfizer and Upjohn. We also achieved multiple products and pipeline milestones since our last quarterly update, some of which are listed here. A more complete listing can be found in this morning’s press release. Finally, we paid $6.3 billion to our shareholders in the first nine months of this year. As always, we remain committed to delivering attractive shareholder returns in 2020 and beyond.

Now, I’ll turn it back over to Chuck.

Chuck Triano — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

All right. Thank you Frank and Albert for the prepared remarks. So it’s time now to start our Q&A session. And operator, can I ask you to please poll for the questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Umer Raffat from Evercore.

Umer Raffat — Evercore — Analyst

Hi guys. Thanks so much for taking my question. I know there is a ton of questions that everyone has, but let me just ask one. Albert for all the generalist investors listening in which I think all the specialists understand, but can you just remind everyone that how a blinded trial works and whether — and how you guys don’t have any visibility on where the trials tracking for the generalists? But let me get to my question now. In your trial, the definition of positive COVID revolves around one general symptom and one positive PCR, however, the general symptoms could be very broad. So I guess my question is the fact that there wasn’t any sterilizing immunity in the non-human primates, isn’t it reasonable to assume that we could see some positive PCR zone vaccine, even though there is a good amount of neutralizing titers. And if you could remind us what’s the cycle threshold for PCR you’re using? Thank you very much.

Albert Bourla — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you Umer and I will ask Mikael to comment on that. Just a couple of words before, a study, usually — a pivotal study needs to be blinded, so nobody knows if — has received the vaccine or the placebo, but includes the doctor or the nurse that administer the vaccine or the patient who is receiving it, and of course all are going to database that it is a lot with a cold, so no one has access from the Pfizer except a very small team that it is protected with Chinese walls and of course the DMC is going to — is receiving the periodically information on blinded, but not ready to start yet. So the Data Monitoring Committee is composed by independent experts, but they haven’t seen any unblinded data yet and they haven’t performed any analysis — interim analysis yet. And with that, I will ask Mikael to speak a little bit about the specific technical question.

Mikael Dolsten — Chief Scientific Officer and President, Worldwide Research, Development and Medical of Pfizer Inc.

Yes, thank you for the question. So Umer, we have, as you know two primary endpoints, first relates to impact of the naive patients to the first infection and the second one relates to the same, but also adding a re-infection in those that were previously infected with the SARS-CoV-2. We use PCR machines on a commercial platform that we have thoroughly validated and feel very comfortable with and use established criteria for positive cases. The central read in our large laboratory is the crucial one here. We are also able at the end of the study to look at patient that did not develop symptoms, since as you said, we are particularly focused on illness cases. So we use a serology test for the

