Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Good day, everyone and welcome to Pfizer’s Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Chuck Triano, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Charles E. Triano — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. And thanks for joining us today to review Pfizer’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, our 2021 financial guidance, as well as other relevant business topics.

I’m joined today as usual by our Chairman and CEO, Dr. Albert Bourla; Frank D’Amelio, our CFO; Mikael Dolsten, President of Worldwide Research Development and Medical; Angela Hwang, Group President, Biopharmaceuticals Group; John Young, our Chief Business Officer; and Doug Lankler, our General Counsel.

The slides that will be presented on the call were posted to our website earlier this morning and are available at pfizer.com/investors. You'll see here on Slide 3 our disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements we will make during the call regarding, among other topics, our anticipated future operating and financial performance, business plans and prospects and expectations for our product pipeline and in-line products, which, of course, are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition, we'll be using non-GAAP financial information.

Additional information regarding forward-looking statements and our non-GAAP financial measures is available in our earnings release, including under the Disclosure Notice section and under Risk Factors in our SEC Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The forward-looking statements on this call speak only as of the original date of this call and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements.

Albert and Frank will now make prepared remarks and then we will move to a question-and-answer session. With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Albert Bourla. Albert?

Albert Bourla — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Chuck. And good morning, everyone. 2020 was a year like none other in Pfizer’s history. With the separation of Upjohn complete, we saw the culmination of Pfizer’s decade-long conversion into a pure-play science innovation focused company. Through our collaboration with BioNTech, we deliver the world’s first breakthrough COVID-19 vaccine in less than a year. And by harnessing the power of a variety of digital capabilities, we made sure that despite the lockdowns and travel restrictions, we continue to serve patients around the world who rely on our medicines and vaccines.

Despite this challenging environment and the incredible amount of resources we devoted to develop a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, we generated 8% operational revenue growth for the year from our core biopharmaceutical product portfolio, excluding the revenue impact from consumer healthcare and excluding $154 million in sales of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine that were recorded in the fourth quarter.

Keep in mind that this 8% operational growth includes a negative 2% impact due to the slowdown in macroeconomic and healthcare activity resulting from the pandemic. This operational growth was driven primarily by continued strong performances from Vyndaqel/Vyndamax, Eliquis, Oncology Biosimilars, Ibrance, Prevnar 13 outside the US, Inlyta, Xeljanz and Xtandi. So basically all the growth drivers contribute significantly.

Full year adjusted diluted EPS was $2.22, up 20% operationally from 2019. I would like to point out that the revenues and expenses associated with the Upjohn business have been re-categorized as discontinued operations and excluded from our adjusted results. So overall, we had a strong year, which positions us well as we begin to operate as one global focused biopharmaceutical company, which I have envisioned for the past several years.

Let me start with a discussion of some of our key growth drivers. Vyndaqel and Vyndamax generated revenues of $1.3 billion in 2020, up 170% operationally. Our disease education efforts continue to support appropriate diagnosis, increasing diagnosis rate to more than [Phonetic] 21% at the end of the fourth quarter as compared with approximately 2% before relaunch from 2% to 21%.

As of December 31st, more than 20,500 patients have been diagnosed, more than 40,500 patients have received prescription and more than 8,500 patients have received the drug, including patients who received the drug at no cost through our Patient Assistance Programs. We continue to see recovery in new diagnosis since Q3 and the gradual rebound in new patient starts. With the current resurgence of COVID-19 however, we are seeing varying levels of regional lockdowns that could impact this recovery.

Eliquis delivered another strong performance in 2020 with revenues up 18% operationally to $4.9 billion for the year. In the US, strong volume growth was partially offset by a lower net price due to an increased number of lives in the Medicare coverage gap and the expansion of that gap as well as unfavorable channel mix. Revenues from our global biosimilars product portfolio grew 68% operationally and totaled approximately $1.5 billion for the full year 2020, making them a meaningful contributor to our growth. This was driven primarily by our oncology biosimilars, which grew 203% operationally, generating revenue of $866 million.

Global Ibrance revenues increased 9% operationally to $5.4 billion in 2020. Ibrance continues to be a leader in the CDK4/6 inhibitor class for metastatic breast cancer. In fact, eight out of 10 first-line HR-positive HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer patients in the US who are prescribed a CDK4/6 inhibitor received Ibrance. This is a testament to the continued benefit Ibrance delivers to patients with its compelling safety and efficacy profile.

Based on the continued strong prescribing patterns, Ibrance compelling safety and efficacy profile and more than five years of use in every day clinical practice with continued positive patients and physician experiences, we remain confident in its future performance of the metastatic setting.

Global Prevnar 13 revenues were up 1% operationally to $5.9 billion in 2020. Revenues outside the US grew 13% operationally in 2020, driven primarily by increased adult uptake in certain international markets, resulting from greater vaccine awareness arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Although I should note that Prevnar 13 is indicated for the prevention of pneumonia resulting from pneumococcal bacteria, not SARS-CoV-2, strong pediatric uptake in China also contributed to this growth, in light of the strong 2020 performance growing revenues 66% operationally.

For the full year 2020, global Xeljanz revenue grew 9% operationally to $2.4 billion. The underlying prescription demand in the US grew 12% in 2020 compared with 2019, outpacing the advanced therapy market by 9%. We have invested in formulary access in the US, which played a vital role in enabling this volume growth.

Last week, we reported top-line data from a post-marketing safety study, which did not meet the non-inferiority criteria for the co-primary endpoints of MACE and malignancies, excluding non-melanoma skin cancer versus TNFi. We are continuing to analyze the secondary endpoints of the study and we’ll discuss the full data set as well as the potential implications to labeling with the regulatory agencies. At this point, it is premature to make an assessment as to what impact this data may have with Xeljanz, but of course patient safety remains our priority.

For Xtandi, alliance revenues for the US were up 22% for the year and when combined with our royalty income from ex-US sales totaled $1.4 billion. Xtandi new patient starts grew 12%, bolstered by the successful launch of the metastatic castration-sensitive indication, which is helping patients earlier in their disease who will benefit from a longer duration of therapy. Of course, the biggest story of 2020 for Pfizer was our work with BioNTech to develop and deliver the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in developed markets. It took us just 248 days to get from the day we announced our plans to collaborate with BioNTech to the date we submitted to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization. And I couldn’t be more proud of how our colleagues stepped up when the world needed us the most.

Our ability to move at such extraordinary speed, while always maintaining our focus on quality and safety, was the first powerful display of what the new Pfizer is capable of. While we never imagined a pandemic of this magnitude, every action we have taken over the past several years has been to transform Pfizer into an agile scientific powerhouse capable of addressing the world’s most devastating diseases like the one that happened now.

The manufacturing and distribution of our COVID-19 vaccine have gone very well as well. Not only did we achieve our commitment for 2020, but as of January 31st, we had supplied 65 million doses globally, of which 29 million doses were supplied to the US government. We are continuing to work closely with the US government on our production, release and shipping schedules to help states ensure Americans receive their first and second doses to the vaccine on time. We have provided the government with a specific forward-looking schedule so they can plan accordingly. We foresee no issues with delivering the commitments we have made and expect to deliver 200 million doses to the US by end of May, two months earlier than our contractual obligation.

Because of the dire need to vaccinate more people, we have explored innovative plans to increase the number of doses we are able to produce globally by the end of 2021. As a result, we now believe that we can potentially deliver at least 2 billion doses in total by the end of 2021. This is based on the updated six dose label continuous progress improvements and expansion at our current facilities and contingent upon adding more suppliers as well as contract manufacturers.

We are now approaching a year since the beginning of the pandemic. Based on what we have seen so far, we believe it is increasingly likely but a durable COVID-19 vaccine revenue stream, like it’s happening in flu, is a potential outcome, for a couple of reasons. First, there likely will be a need to boost regularly to maintain high levels of vaccine-elicited immune response. Second, and maybe more important, we may need to boost to counter the threat of the emerging new constraints we have seen with variations in the spike receptor binding domain side.

Genetic mutations occur natural during virus replication and spread. We recently announced results of in-vitro studies that show that sera from people who have received our COVID-19 vaccine effectively neutralized [Technical Issues] virus bearing the SARS-CoV-2 UK variant spike and also neutralized engineered SARS-CoV-2 with key mutation from South Africa variant and UK variant spikes.

We are encouraged by these early in-vitro study findings and we’ll continue to monitor our vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 caused by the virus strains in circulation. We are waiting data on neutralization of an engineered SARS-CoV-2 with the full set of new patients from the spike of the South African variant. That said, there is an increasingly probable scenario when it could become necessary within the next few years to boost COVID-19 vaccinated patients with the vaccine encoding the spike variant.

One of the reasons Pfizer and BioNTech chose to utilize an mRNA platform is because of the potential for the flexibility of the technology in comparison to traditional vaccine technology. This flexibility includes the ability to alter the RNA sequence in the vaccine to potentially address new strains of the virus if one, if ever, were to emerge, but this is not covered by the current vaccine. Of course, this requires additional development work and regulatory submissions and approvals. Pfizer and BioNTech are preparing for such a possible scenario by working closely with regulatory agencies as well as relevant scientific bodies to enable vaccine technical committees to review data and make appropriate updates to recommendation.

Regarding other applications of the mRNA platform, we are advancing plans to deploy this technology for flu vaccines and may explore other opportunities to work on other viral diseases and other therapeutic applications outside infectious diseases.

Turning now to our 2021 guidance. I want to share just a few posts as [Phonetic] Frank will go into more detail. The midpoint of our 2020 revenue guidance range reflects 6% operational growth compared to 2020, if you exclude completely the impact of our COVID-19 vaccine. While there are signs of COVID-19 may be here for some time, which could result, as I said, in a more recurring revenue stream, we are carving out the COVID-19 vaccines revenue for now. Frank will provide some context on both our anticipated COVID-19 revenue and margins in his remarks. While the COVID-19 vaccine has created a new cash flow stream, there is no change in our capital allocation priorities. We remain focused on growth initiative and the growing dividend, though at a slower rate.

Now let’s turn to the pipeline, which is the engine for the new Pfizer and continues to be one of our great strengths. As discussed during last September’s Investor Day meetings, we still see an appreciated potential in our pipeline, particularly in our rare disease, vaccine and internal medicine’s R&D portfolios.

I would like to start with highlighting the incredible improvements we have driven in our clinical success rates and how they compare with industry benchmarks. Between 2015 and 2020, our Phase 2 success rate on a five-year rolling average more than tripled from 15% to 52%, which is almost double the 2019 industry benchmark of 29%. Significantly, most of these successes are either first-in-class assets of innovations built on established mechanisms with novel scientific designs.

Our Phase 3 success rate on a five-year rolling average improved from 70% to 85%, 13 points higher than the 2019 industry benchmark of 72%. And our end-to-end success rate more than quadrupled from 5% to 21%, almost triple the 2019 industry benchmark of 8%. I would also point out that while our Phase 1 success rate on a three-year rolling average stayed flat at 48%, this is 8 points higher than the 2019 industry benchmark. We believe these metrics demonstrate that through our science we are selecting assets to move through the research and development process but have the best chance of benefiting patients. This did not happen by accident, but was a result of a purposeful R&D turnaround strategy that we begun in 2011. We aim to sustain the success rates which we believe clearly demonstrate the value of our pipeline.

In rare diseases, we achieved two Phase 3 study starts since our last earnings call. On November 23, we announced the third participant has been dosed in the Phase 3 BASIS study of marstacimab, an anti-tissue factor pathway inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of people with severe hemophilia A or B. On January 7, we announced we had closed — we had dosed the first participant in our Phase 3 Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy program. The CIFFREO trial is expected to enroll 99 ambulatory male patients ages 4 through 7 across 55 clinical trial sites in 15 countries.

Our DMD program is the first gene therapy to start the Phase 3 trial with a potential first and best-in-class profile. In inflammation, our unique ritlecitinib, the JAK3-TEC selective oral small molecule has reported positive top-line results in two Phase 2 studies, one for vitiligo and one demonstrating strong clinical remission rates in ulcerative colitis. Data from both studies will be presented in scientific congresses later this year.

Last October, we announced FDA and EMA filing acceptance of our applications for abrocitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis with a priority review PDUFA date for the FDA in April. There is a large unmet medical need here. Many of the 60 million patients are not well controlled on current therapy or are simply unfit and we see an attractive opportunity to capture many of these patients. In other words, we are not just looking to convert existing patients from other therapies.

In vaccines, the FDA had accepted for a priority review, the Biologic License Application, for our investigational 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for adults 18 years of age and older, with a PDUFA date expected in June. If approved, we believe the vaccine could provide the most comprehensive coverage against pneumococcal disease in adults compared with the standard-of-care and other pneumococcal conjugate vaccines in late stage clinical development.

In internal medicine, we are progressing potentially novel treatments that address underlying causes of metabolic diseases and cardiovascular risk. We initiated a Phase 2b clinical trial to evaluate vupanorsen for the potential to reduce cardiovascular risk and treat severe hypertriglyceridemia. Our Phase 2 diabetes trial for our oral GLP-1 drug is enrolling rapidly and we expect to initiate a Phase 2 trial for obesity shortly. We expect a proof-of-concept readout in the third quarter of this year, which will inform the next step, the potential pivotal Phase 3 program.

In Oncology, we recorded robust response rates for Braftovi in the Phase 2 ANCHOR first-line colorectal cancer study and have initiated a Phase 3 pivotal trial. We also achieved a positive readout for talazoparib in DDR+ metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer in the Phase 2 TALAPRO-1 trial, which gives us increased confidence for a potential positive outcome of the pivotal Phase 3 TALAPRO-2 trial, which has an expected readout for all comers [Phonetic] in 2021 and subsequently for the DDR+ subset of patients.

We are very excited about elranatamab, our investigational BCMA/CD3-targeted bispecific antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma. In December, we presented encouraging data from our ongoing Phase 1 trial that demonstrated high response rates and manageable safety in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, including a few patients who relapsed on or progressed after prior BCMA-targeted therapies.

In late January, elranatamab received Fast Track Designation for treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who are refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory drug and one anti-CD38 antibody. We recently initiated the potentially registration enabling Phase 2 trial of elranatamab monotherapy in triple class refractory multiple myeloma and we anticipate the first patient to be dosed this month. As you can see, tremendous, tremendous activity.

Before I close, I want to say a few words about affordability. As we have said, our breakthrough medicines and vaccines won’t do anyone any good if people can’t affordably access them. We believe the industry has generated a great deal of goodwill with Congress and public opinion through our COVID-19 treatment and vaccine efforts. And we hope we can build on this goodwill by working together on a solution, including making a contribution as an industry through legislation or executive action that results in lower out-of-pocket costs to patients. The status quo simply won’t cut it and we look forward to working with the Biden administration and members of Congress from both sides of the aisle to help ensure our breakthroughs are accessible to all.

In summary, 2020 was a transformational and very successful year for our company. And we look forward to sustaining this momentum in 2021 and beyond. We remain focused on being nimble and investing in our R&D organization so we can build on the strong improvement in key metrics we have seen over the past five years. We continue to expect a revenue CAGR of at least 6% on a risk-adjusted basis. Through the end of 2025 and double-digit growth on the bottom line, I would note that these projections do not include any potential impact from our COVID-19 vaccine.

We remain very confident in our ability to achieve this growth rate because of the strength of both our current product portfolio and our R&D pipeline. At the same time, we will continue to pursue business development opportunities with the potential to enhance our long-term growth prospects post-2025. We will focus mainly on smaller deals that fit within our current therapeutic areas. And as always, we are focused on value generation for Pfizer shareholders not those of potential acquisition targets.

Now, I will turn it over to Frank to provide details on the quarter and our outlook for the remainder of 2021. Frank?

Operator

Thanks, Albert. Good day, everyone. I know you’ve seen our release, so let me provide a few highlights regarding the financials.

We again saw a very solid revenue growth for the business in the quarter and the year, which continues to support our projected 6%-plus revenue CAGR through the end of 2025. As a reminder, this growth projection excludes any contribution from the COVID vaccine. In terms of the price and volume mix for the year, the blow up [Phonetic] of the 8% operational growth we posted, excluding consumer healthcare and the COVID vaccine, our underlying biopharmaceuticals portfolio generated 10% volume growth, offset by a negative 2% price impact, so continued very strong volume overall.

Foreign exchange had a slightly positive impact on revenue in the quarter with a 1% benefit for the full year, while for the full year we saw an overall negative impact of 1%. So 1% positive for the quarter, 1% negative for the full year.

Now moving down the income statement. Adjusted gross margins were lower in the quarter, mainly due to the negative impact of foreign exchange, product mix and unfavorable year-over-year impact of cash flow hedging on inventory and COVID-related expenses. However, it’s important to note that on an annual basis, adjusted gross margin for 2020 was within 90 basis points of 2019 and around 80%. Adjusted SI&A expenses in the quarter were lower by 2% on an operational basis and lower by 10% on an annual basis. There remain two main factors that drive the decrease for the year, the exclusion of consumer health and lower selling expenses due to COVID and, to a lesser extent, the early implementation of a planned reduction in spending associated with our corporate enabling functions.

Adjusted R&D expenses grew 24% in the quarter and 15% for the year on an operational basis. This growth was primarily driven by our investment in developing the COVID-19 vaccine. Reported diluted EPS for the quarter was up significantly compared to the prior year quarter, mainly driven by lower asset impairment charges compared to the year ago quarter. For the year, reported earnings were lower, mainly due to the non-recurrence of the gain on the consumer joint venture formation in 2019. And adjusted diluted EPS grew 17% for the quarter and 20% for the year on an operational basis.

I’d add that our full year adjusted diluted EPS was $2.22, which is below the range of $2.28 to $2.38 we had given in terms of new Pfizer financials on a full year basis. I just want to remind you that we had indicated on last quarter’s earnings call that our actual reported numbers would be lower than the guidance because the guidance assume full year of operating without Upjohn as well as assuming a full year benefit of transitional service agreement recoveries and lower interest expenses from the deployment of the $12 billion in proceeds to pay down debt. So with the deal not closing until November, we only had a small benefit from these factors in our reported 2020 financials.

Now let’s move to our 2021 guidance. We provided total company guidance, which includes the COVID vaccine, and then we provided some additional subledger detail on our assumptions regarding the projected COVID vaccine contribution. So you can also get a read on the business [Technical Issues]. In terms of revenue, we are projecting a range of $59.4 billion to $61.4 billion, which includes a foreign exchange benefit of approximately $1.4 billion. And at the guidance range, midpoint represents operational growth of 41% from 2020. For adjusted cost of goods, the range is 32% to 33% as a percentage of revenue, which incorporates the COVID vaccine gross profit share payment to BioNTech as well as some other related items I will speak to in a moment.

On SI&A, what we see is the impact of increased sales and marketing expense behind key growth brands as well as for expected product launches that are enabling function cost savings. In addition, we see growth in R&D, which follows along with our pipeline development cadence and I note given our clinical trial success metrics Albert referenced, we’re confident about making sound R&D investments.

Adjusted other income and deductions is projected at just over $2 billion of income. In addition to the usual items included here, remind you, for modeling purpose there are three larger items in terms of income of our GSK consumer healthcare joint venture equity income, dividend income and transition service agreement recoveries primarily related to the interests. Working this through with our projected 15% tax rate yields an adjusted diluted EPS range of $3.10 to $3.20 or 38% operational growth at the midpoint. This range is a bit higher than what we discussed three weeks ago and was driven mainly by an increase in our COVID vaccine sales projections since then.

Let me offer some assumptions in context on the projected COVID vaccine financial contribution and our collaboration agreement. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine collaboration construct is a 50-50 gross profit split. Pfizer will book the vast majority of the global collaboration revenue, except for Germany and Turkey, and we do participate in China. We continue to expect that we can manufacture up to 2 billion doses in 2021. However, given it’s still early in the year, we are not projecting that we will sell all those doses. Ultimately, we may contract all the doses, but for the purposes for our initial guidance, we primarily included doses that are covered by strong supply agreements with various governments. To fund this, we currently forecast approximately $15 billion in COVID vaccine revenue, which is what you see here. Given we remain in negotiations for additional contracts, we are not providing the number of doses behind the revenue asset [Phonetic]. Our cost of sales for the COVID vaccine revenue will include manufacturing and distribution cost, a royalty payment allowance as well as the payment to BioNTech, representing the 50% gross profit split.

All in, this yields an anticipated income before tax of COVID vaccine in the high-20% range. Let me add that if we contract for additional — if we contract for the delivery of additional doses during the year, we provide a guidance update in our subsequent earnings releases. If we remove the projected COVID vaccine contribution and related impacts on revenue, that results in our business having 2021 projected annual revenue between $44.4 billion and $46.6 billion, so 6% operational revenue growth at the midpoint and about 8% if we include the current favorable impact of foreign exchange compared to last year.

In terms of adjusted cost of goods, net of the COVID vaccine, we see a range between 21% and 22% as a percentage of revenues. For adjusted diluted EPS, we see a range of $2.50 to $2.60, which represents a 11% operational growth at the midpoint. These growth rates are all consistent with how we’ve been publicly positioning the business subsequent to the Upjohn separation. In terms of reporting our quarterly earnings, we are not going to report two sets of financials, one with COVID and one without. But I think the context in terms of the vaccine margins will be helpful in calculating a good estimate of the adjusted diluted EPS impact based on the COVID vaccine revenue we will report in future earnings releases.

Let me speak for a moment about our dividend going forward and how it will initially be linked to the Viatris dividend once it is declared. To make it simple, let’s start with Pfizer’s current annualized dividend rate of $1.56 per share. A Pfizer shareholder owning 100 shares just prior to the spin-off would now still own their 100 shares of Pfizer and also 12 shares of Viatris, assuming they have continued to hold the Viatris shares. The 100 shares of Pfizer would generate $156 in annual dividend income and currently 12 shares of Viatris do not generate any dividend income. This $156 in annual dividend income is what we will preserve.

Once Viatris declares its dividend, we will calculate the annual income generated by the 12 shares of Viatris and then adjust the Pfizer dividend. So the combined annual income generated from the 100 shares of Pfizer and 12 shares of Viatris totals at least $756 [Phonetic] in 2021. For the foreseeable future, we expect our Board to continue to support annual dividend increases at approximately this year’s level. Obviously we have no say as to what Viatris does with its future dividend. I hope this example is helpful.

In summary, we had a strong 2020. The separation of Upjohn is behind us. The business is on track for solid top and bottom line growth. And we are highly focused on advancing our pipeline, supporting end market brands and looking to deploy capital responsibly with the focus on initiatives that can solidify our long-term revenue and earnings growth.

With that, I’ll turn it back to Chuck.

Charles E. Triano — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Right. Thank you, Frank and Albert, for the prepared remarks. Operator, at this point, can we please poll for questions? Thank you.

