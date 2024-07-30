Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Pfizer (PFE) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $13.3 billion. Revenues grew 3% operationally.
Reported net income fell 98% to $41 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 11% to $0.60.
For the full year of 2024, Pfizer expects revenues of $59.5-62.5 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.45-2.65.
Prior performance
