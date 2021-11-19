Pfizer (PFE) stock research summary | Q3 2021

Pfizer delivered a solid performance in Q3 2021 with a triple-digit increase in revenue and profits growing many-fold. The company’s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, was a significant contributor to this achievement. The strong results gave the company confidence to raise its outlook for the full year of 2021.

Although Comirnaty had a key role in boosting its profits, Pfizer is not putting all its eggs in this basket. The company has confidence in its pipeline and its growth strategies beyond the vaccine. In this report, we highlight various aspects such as the company’s quarterly performance, its strengths and opportunities as well as its strategic drivers for the future.

The Pfizer market research report covers key aspects about the firm including company profile, financial highlights and recent key developments. The report is meant as a resource for investors to form a 360 degree understanding about the firm.

Table of Contents