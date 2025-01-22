PG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Procter & Gamble’s Q2 2025 financial results

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales were $21.9 billion, up 2% from the prior-year quarter. Organic sales increased 3%.

Net earnings attributable to Procter & Gamble increased 34% to $4.6 billion, or $1.88 per share, compared to last year. Core EPS rose 2% to $1.88.

Sales and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock rising over 3% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

For fiscal year 2025, PG expects all-in sales growth of 2-4% and organic sales growth of 3-5% compared to last year. Net earnings per share growth is expected to be 10-12% and core earnings per share growth is expected to be 5-7%.

Prior performance