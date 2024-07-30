Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
PG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2024 financial results
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales remained flat year-over-year at $20.5 billion. Organic sales rose 2%.
Net earnings attributable to Procter & Gamble decreased 7% to $3.1 billion, or $1.27 per share, versus last year. Core EPS grew 2% to $1.40.
Earnings beat estimates but revenue fell short, causing the stock to drop over 4% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
The company expects fiscal year 2025 all-in sales growth in the range of 2-4% versus the prior year. Organic sales growth is expected to be 3-5%.
Prior performance
