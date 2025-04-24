Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
PG Earnings: Procter & Gamble Q3 2025 core earnings rise, beat estimates
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) announced results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a mixed outcome. Core earnings increased and beat estimates.
Core earnings, excluding special items, rose to $1.54 per share in the third quarter from $1.52 per share a year earlier. Net earnings attributable to Procter & Gamble was $3.77 billion or $1.54 per share in the March quarter, compared to $3.75 billion or $1.52 per share last year.
Net sales declined by 2% to $19.8 billion in the third quarter from $20.2 billion in the prior year period. The top line fell short of expectations.
“We’re making appropriate adjustments to our near-term outlook to reflect underlying market conditions while remaining confident in the longer-term growth prospects for our brands and the markets where we compete,” said the company’s CEO Jon Moeller.
Prior Performance
