PG Earnings: Procter & Gamble Q3 2025 core earnings rise, beat estimates

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) announced results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a mixed outcome. Core earnings increased and beat estimates.

Core earnings, excluding special items, rose to $1.54 per share in the third quarter from $1.52 per share a year earlier. Net earnings attributable to Procter & Gamble was $3.77 billion or $1.54 per share in the March quarter, compared to $3.75 billion or $1.52 per share last year.

Net sales declined by 2% to $19.8 billion in the third quarter from $20.2 billion in the prior year period. The top line fell short of expectations.

“We’re making appropriate adjustments to our near-term outlook to reflect underlying market conditions while remaining confident in the longer-term growth prospects for our brands and the markets where we compete,” said the company’s CEO Jon Moeller.

Prior Performance