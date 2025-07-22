Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Philip Morris International (PM) Earnings: 2Q25 Key Numbers
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 7.1% year-over-year to $10.1 billion. Organic revenues grew 6.8%.
Net earnings attributable to PMI were $3 billion compared to $2.4 billion last year.
Reported earnings per share grew 26.6% to $1.95 while adjusted EPS rose 20.1% to $1.91 versus last year.
For full-year 2025, the company expects reported EPS of $7.24-7.37. Adjusted EPS is expected to grow 13-15% YoY to $7.43-7.56.
