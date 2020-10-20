Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Philip Morris International (PM) Earnings: 3Q20 Key Numbers
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Net revenues fell 2.6% year-over-year to $7.4 billion. Revenues were down 1.5% on an organic basis.
Reported EPS rose 21.3% to $1.48 while adjusted EPS dropped 0.7% to $1.42.
For full year 2020, reported EPS is expected to be $5.03-5.08 while adjusted EPS is estimated to be $5.05-5.10.
