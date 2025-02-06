Philip Morris (PM) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 7.3% year-over-year to $9.7 billion. Organic revenue growth was also 7.3%.

Net loss attributable to PMI was $579 million compared to earnings of $2.2 billion last year.

The company reported a loss of $0.38 per share on a GAAP basis compared to earnings of $1.41 per share last year. Adjusted EPS rose 14% to $1.55.

For the full year of 2025, the company expects reported EPS of $6.55-6.68 and adjusted EPS of $7.04-7.17.

Prior performance