Philip Morris (PM) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 7.3% year-over-year to $9.7 billion. Organic revenue growth was also 7.3%.
Net loss attributable to PMI was $579 million compared to earnings of $2.2 billion last year.
The company reported a loss of $0.38 per share on a GAAP basis compared to earnings of $1.41 per share last year. Adjusted EPS rose 14% to $1.55.
For the full year of 2025, the company expects reported EPS of $6.55-6.68 and adjusted EPS of $7.04-7.17.
