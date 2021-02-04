Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Philip Morris sees revenue shrink in Q4

Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The tobacco company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $7.44 billion, down 3.5% year-over-year, but above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.26 per share was also higher than what analysts had anticipated.

PM shares were trading flat immediately following the announcement. The stock declined 4% in the trailing 12 months.

Philip Morris International Q4 2020 earnings

CEO André Calantzopoulos said in a statement, “For the full year, we are expecting a significant recovery, with mid-single-digit organic net revenue growth—driven by the growing contribution of IQOS—and further efforts on cost efficiencies driving an acceleration in forecasted adjusted diluted EPS growth to a range of 9% to 11% on the same basis.”

