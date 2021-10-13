Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Finance, Preliminary Transcripts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

PNFP Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Oct. 13, 2021 Presentation: Operator Good morning everyone and welcome to the Pinnacle Financial Partners Third Quarter 2021 Earnings...

To read the full story, subscribe to AlphaStreet's FREE membership.

Join Now

Why FREE membership?

  • It allows you to highlight any particular content/data in the earnings call transcripts, add your insights, and share it seamlessly within your community
  • You can access preliminary earnings call transcripts during the the call, that is, in real time!
  • Track your favorite stocks and receive customized email alerts in your Inbox to keep you updated about any information regarding them

Already a member? Sign In now

Disclaimer

This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.

© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.

Most Popular

Infosys (INFY) Earnings: Q2 profit rises on 21% revenue growth, meets view

Management consulting company Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) on Wednesday reported higher revenues and profit for the second quarter of 2022. Earnings matched the consensus estimates, while revenues beat. The India-based

Delta Air Lines (DAL) flies above Q3 estimates: Infographic

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The airline company reported Q3 revenue of $9.15 billion, higher than the Wall

Key highlights from BlackRock (BLK) Q3 2021 earnings results

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. The financial services giant reported Q3 revenue of $5.05 billion, up 16% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net

Tags

BankingFinancial

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top