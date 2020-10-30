Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Marc B. Lautenbach — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Adam, and thank you everyone, for joining our call. We turned in a good quarter and put up some solid numbers. I’m extremely proud of what the team continues to accomplish especially while facing these challenging times. Overall, revenue grew 13%. This is an organic growth rate that we have not achieved in well over a decade and double the growth rate we saw in the second quarter.

Although the current environment is contributing to our accelerated growth rate, we recognized the opportunity in shipping well in advance of the current conditions, which is why we spent the last several years making the right investments and taking necessary actions to shift our portfolio to this large growth area that complements our portfolio. And those investments are paying off, with our shipping related revenues comprising half of our overall revenue.

However, the question still remains for all of us, what will e-commerce look like in a post-COVID world? Our marketing and communications team has been conducting weekly surveys with U.S. consumers to gauge several areas, including how shopping habits have changed and where they see these habits in a post-COVID environment.

Based on what we are seeing in the market, it is not surprising that the survey results show that 45% of consumers said they now do more than half of their shopping online, which is nearly 3 times pre-pandemic adoption. While the duration of this terrible pandemic remains unknown, we do know for certain that the market has shifted dramatically and consumers have adopted and adapted to the online buying, showing up on your doorstep experience. And we are fortunate to have invested in the products and services that help our clients be successful with the post-purchase consumer experience, because this is an area that retailers can only afford to get right.

Stan will discuss the details of the quarter, but given how the environment has changed over the last nine months, it is important to look at our results from a sequential perspective as each of our business segments turned in a strong quarter-over-quarter revenue performance. Our e-commerce business grew 47% over prior year, exceeding $400 million of revenue in the quarter, which is a first for this business.

I know I’ve said this on prior calls, but a bear is repeating. This is a business that barely existed for us eight years ago and is now on track to generate over $1.5 billion in annual revenue and year-to-date has grown over 30%. We continue to process a record number of parcels and sign a significant number of new clients, an indication that we are taking share as our services and value proposition resonate with the market with more opportunity still in front of us.

As we discussed last quarter, the acceleration in demand and volume is bringing us to a level of scale that we originally anticipated achieving in two years, but we have more work in front of us to become more efficient, which the team is focused on. We have taken the necessary steps to prepare for a successful peak holiday season.

Over the course of the last few months, we signed leases on three new facilities and upgraded another, all of which will be running for peak and we announced holiday peak pricing. Unlike some others in the market, we used a simple, easy to understand flat rate increase that helps our clients know how to budget for their holiday shipping costs.

Given the performance in e-commerce, it would be easy to overlook the quarter-to-quarter improvement in our SendTech and Presort businesses. We are equally focused and well positioned to leverage investments we have made in these businesses over the last several years.

Within SendTech, we have invested in new product offerings and channels. These investments have allowed us to find new ways to interact and conduct business with our clients, while adding value and saving their money. As a result, in the third quarter, we acquired over 8,600 SendPro clients through our digital channel, which is an increase of nearly 80% year-over-year.

We are delivering new capabilities around shipping and financing and building out new revenue and profit streams that are more subscription-based. We continue to see improved take rates and activation for our shipping capabilities which grew revenue at a double-digit rate and our paid subscriptions for our shipping offerings grew over 60%. We also saw a nice improvement in the level of equipment placements with sales revenue improving versus prior quarter.

We are now placing new mail finishing devices, which is a very important market for us. Shipment of these devices grew nicely in the quarter, and we entered the fourth quarter with a healthy backlog. And this business continues to turn in a strong EBIT margin that is within our long-term model range. Given SendTech’s contribution to our cash, improving the top line decline and delivering strong margins is essential to our overall capital allocation strategy.

In Presort, we also improved our revenues from second quarter and improved the bottom line. And similar to what we are doing in SendTech we’ve expanded our Presort Services into the shipping space, creating new revenue and profit stream for this business around Bound Printed Matter and Marketing Mail Flats.

Overall, we are making continued improvement and progress across the portfolio and I expect this momentum to continue in the fourth quarter. I would be remiss if I didn’t, again, thank our employees, clients and partners alike. Our highest priority remains around their health and safety, and we continue to take all necessary actions.

Now, as we head into a busy holiday season, this will be of the utmost importance as we remain diligent and very mindful of our goal in safety. As I mentioned before, one of the hallmarks of our culture is resilience and that has enabled our Company to endure. Looking at where we are from a longer-term perspective, I like how we’re positioned and I am convinced that we will come out of this pandemic much stronger than we entered.

With that, let me turn it over to Stan.

Stanley J. Sutula III — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Marc, and good morning. Comparing our third quarter results to the second quarter, we doubled our revenue growth and improved overall EBIT dollars. We continue to generate strong cash flow, growing $15 million over prior year, which puts us at about $186 million year-to-date.

And in the third quarter we repaid $100 million drawn against our revolving credit facility. As a reminder, we had drawn down against our revolver in April purely as a precautionary measure when COVID ramped up. Given our cash flow generation and that we have no current need for the funds, it was prudent for us to repay it in the third quarter.

We continue to see the effects of COVID play out across our business. We remain focused on providing a healthy and safe environment for our employees, as well as our clients, partners and communities. Even with the COVID impact, we are moving in the right direction and we expect to gain momentum in the fourth quarter.

Let me take you through the details of the third quarter. As in the past, unless otherwise noted, my statements going forward will be on a constant currency basis when talking about revenue comparisons and on an adjusted basis when talking about earnings related items, including cash flow. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures can be found in the financial schedules posted with our earnings press release and on our Investor Relations website.

For the third quarter, revenue totaled $892 million, which was growth of 13% over the prior year. Adjusted EPS was $0.08 for the quarter and GAAP EPS was $0.07. EPS includes COVID-related costs, which were partly offset by insurance proceeds related to last year’s malware attack. Free cash flow was $85 million and GAAP cash from operations was $104 million. Free cash flow improved from prior year due to changes in working capital, largely around the timing of accounts receivable, which was partly offset by lower net income.

Looking at our capital position through the end of the third quarter, we ended the quarter with $820 million in cash and short-term investments. This is lower than the second quarter, largely due to the repayment of the $100 million drawn against our revolving credit facility. Additionally, during the quarter, approximately $150 million in cash and short-term investments was invested into longer-term securities, which was net neutral to the balance sheet.

During the quarter, we used free cash flow to return approximately $9 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends. We made $5 million in restructuring payments and invested $21 million in capital expenditures.

Looking at our Pitney Bowes Bank, customer deposits grew 6% over prior year to $611 million. And within Wheeler Financial, we funded just over $5 million in new deals, bringing our total funded amount year-to-date to around $12 million. From a debt perspective, we ended the quarter with $2.6 billion in total debt, which is about $120 million lower from the second quarter and primarily driven by the repayment of the $100 million revolving credit facility, in addition to principal amortization on both of the term loans.

In terms of our net debt, when you take our cash and short-term investments and finance receivables into consideration, our implied net debt position on an operating company basis was approximately $700 million at the end of the quarter.

Turning to the P&L, starting with revenue performance by line item as compared to prior year. Business Services grew 31%. We had declines in financing of 5%, support services of 7%, rentals of 9%, equipment sales of 12%, and supplies of 13%.

Gross profit was $295 million with a margin of 33%. This is a decline of about 9 points from prior year, which largely reflects the shifting mix of our portfolio. SG&A was $239 million, which is a decline of $15 million from prior year. As a percent of revenue, SG&A was 27% which is an improvement of over 5 points from prior year.

R&D expense was $9 million or 1% of revenue, which was down $3 million from prior year. EBIT was $54 million and EBIT margin was 6%. Compared to prior year, EBIT declined $15 million and EBIT margin declined by just over 2.5 points, driven primarily by the gross profit decline, which was partly offset largely by lower operating expense.

Interest expense including financing interest expense was $39 million, which was down about $1 million from prior year. The provision for taxes on adjusted earnings was about $2 million and our tax rate for the quarter was 11%. Weighted average shares outstanding at the end of the quarter were 175 million, which is about 3.5 million shares higher than prior year.

Let me now discuss the performance of each of our business segments this quarter. In our Commerce Services group, revenue was $538 million, which was growth of 31% over prior year. EBIT was a loss of $5 million and EBITDA was a positive $20 million.

Within Global Ecommerce, revenue was $410 million, which is the first time we achieved over $400 million in a quarter and represented growth of 47% over prior year. Within domestic parcel services, volumes more than doubled from prior year to $61 million, driven by over 150% growth in our domestic deliveries.

Digital volumes grew nearly 70% over prior year, driven by strong growth in our digital shipping APIs. And in our cross-border services, we saw progress through the quarter with volumes growing nearly 30% over prior year, driven by a larger cross border logistics client and improved demand. This represents a material improvement from prior quarters as we continue to innovate around customer experience.

Looking at EBIT, we recorded a loss of $20 million in the quarter and EBITDA was a loss of $3 million, both of which were an improvement of approximately $2 million from prior year. The third quarter EBIT margin of minus 4.8% was a 3 point improvement over prior year and roughly flat quarter-to-quarter. As we continue to gain scale, we saw postage, labor and transportation cost per piece improve as we move through the quarter. We continue to invest in this business to capture share while this window of opportunity is in front of us.

In the quarter, we invested in three new facilities and upgraded another, and we are making ongoing advancements in automation for operational efficiency, in our systems to improve data quality and capture, and in cloud-based reporting alerts to better serve our client. We also continue to be impacted by direct COVID related items, which we expect some to continue and others to reduce over time.

With the additional capacity and the investments we’ve been making, we are prepared to handle peak holiday volume. And as we have previously announced, we implemented peak pricing for the holiday season that is very competitive in the market.

Looking at Presort Services; revenue was $128 million, which was a decline of 3% from prior year. This represents a $10 million increase over the second quarter. First class mail volumes were down 3% and marketing mail volumes declined 8% from prior year, both of which improved significantly from the second quarter.

Marketing Mail Flats and Bound Printed Matter volumes grew 37%, and while still a relatively small part of our portfolio, this area represents a new revenue and profit stream for this business that barely existed a year ago. EBIT was $14 million and EBIT margin was 11%. EBITDA was $23 million and EBITDA margin was 18%. EBIT and EBITDA margins improved slightly quarter-to-quarter, but declined from prior year, primarily as a result of the lower volumes processed.

We remain focused on our productivity initiatives. And compared to prior year, we have improved the pieces fed through our equipment per hour resulting in 115,000 fewer labor hours to sort nearly 4.1 billion pieces. We expect these productivity gains to continue going forward.

Turning to our SendTech segment; revenue was $354 million, which was a decline of 7% from prior year. This is an improvement of $33 million over the second quarter. Equipment sales declined 12% versus prior year, which is a significant improvement from the second quarter and we also saw a nice monthly improvement through the quarter with September declining only 2% from prior year, as the business environment started to recover.

We continue to see good demand for our SendPro Mailstation a first of its kind device with meter in the cloud capability. This product is a replacement for our lower volume mailers which is ideal for remote set ups and for branch offices of large organizations. Since launching in April, we have shipped nearly 12,000 units, exceeding our expectations.

Shipments of our mail finishing devices in the U.S. grew at a high-single digit rate over prior year, and we entered the fourth quarter with a healthy backlog. This is a leading indicator for equipment sales revenue and points to continued sequential improvement in the fourth quarter. It also shows that our new product line, which we believe is well ahead of what the competition is offering continues to yield a positive response in the market.

Supplies declined 13%, which is a significant improvement from the second quarter as usage and demand started to improve. With investments in our digital capabilities, we are making it easier for clients to order and reorder supplies. In the U.S., two-thirds of our supplies transactions are conducted online.

Financing revenues declined 5%. This quarter includes gains related to the sale and reinvestment of proceeds into long-term securities. Combined, rentals and support services declined 8% from prior year, largely on the lower portfolio. We continue to see growth in our SendTech shipping revenues, reaching $32 million in the third quarter and growing at a double digit rate.

Specifically, our SaaS-based SendPro online offering grew its paid subscriber base by over 60% from prior year. The impact of shipping growth in SendTech goes beyond our hardware and SaaS-based offering. In the third quarter, our clients who finance their shipping activity with us doubled their shipping label volumes from prior year.

Despite the decline in SendTech’s revenue, the EBIT margin remains solid and within our long-term model range. EBIT was $113 million and EBIT margin was 32%. EBITDA was $121 million and EBITDA margin was 34%. Importantly, the quality of our financing portfolio remains healthy and delinquency rates are trending down from the initial small uptick that we saw in the second quarter related to COVID. We are also seeing improvements in payment behavior trends from the second quarter and we continue to monitor and take a disciplined approach to credit risk management daily.

Before we take your questions, let me recap. While this pandemic has caused disruptions across industries, we are fortunate to have made the investments in our products, services, channels and network to be able to continue to work with our clients and grow our business. We remain focused on our balance sheet and liquidity position, having paid down the $100 million of our revolving credit facility using cash on our balance sheet and still maintaining a strong cash position of approximately $800 million at the end of the third quarter.

We grew revenue 13%, an organic rate we have not achieved in well over a decade. We have achieved other noteworthy accomplishments around Ecommerce revenue, Presort productivity measures, and SendTech shipping capabilities, all strong proof points that our strategy to create a simplified business model focused around shipping and mailing with financing options underpinning the business is getting traction.

Due to continued uncertainty around COVID, we will continue to suspend our 2020 guidance. Overall, we expect continued progress with sequential improvement largely in Global Ecommerce in both revenue and earnings in the fourth quarter. We are operating in a very dynamic environment but remain focused on the long-term and that has served us well. We are well positioned to capitalize on the market opportunities ahead of us and believe that we will exit this pandemic as a stronger company.

Now before we take your questions, Marc would like to make a brief statement.

Marc B. Lautenbach — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Stan. 15 years ago I was running the Americas for IBM which was at the time at IBM, one of the most difficult jobs there was. My then CFO, Jim Kavanaugh had been in the role for several years and Jim was a terrific executive. He subsequently gone on to become the CFO of IBM.

But, I got a call from Mark Loughridge, who was the then CFO of IBM and said we’re going to make change and we’re going to put this fellow Stan Sutula behind Jim. Obviously I was concerned given I was new to the role as well and the difficulty and candidly Jim was a terrific executive and hard to backfill. But that began a relationship that I’ve enjoyed for the last 15 years both professionally and candidly, personally as well.

Stan and I over the 15 years have had an opportunity to talk about his career aspirations. And since I first met Stan at IBM, his aspiration is always to be a CFO of a super large company. And today, we’re announcing that stand will be leaving Pitney Bowes and joining Colgate-Palmolive in the coming weeks.

I was able, a couple of years ago, to convince Stan to take a detour from his ambitions and to join us at Pitney Bowes and what I thought was, and still think is, going to be one of the most successful transformations in industry. Stan put his aspirations and ambitions on the side-line to help me out over the last three or four years and has accomplished a lot.

He helped land what was one of the most ambitious systems and process reengineering programs I’ve ever seen. More recently he has helped, along with the great support and leadership of Debbie Salce, an important refinancing that sets the basis for our future. And as you see, in today’s results, the Company is now on sustained revenue growth and what I would say is soon to be sustained revenue and profit growth.

So Stan and I talked about his next steps and we’ve been talking about his next steps over the last 12 months. It was important to Stan and obviously important to me that we make this transition when the Company is at a position of strength. Over the last several quarters, it’s become eminently clear to myself, to the Board, to Stan that that moment where the Company is strong is now. And as much as I hate to announce it and hate to lose such a wonderful colleague, now is the time for Stan to move on and fulfill what has been a lifelong ambition.

So, while I hate for Pitney Bowes and candidly hate for myself to lose such a strong executive and wonderful colleague, at the same time it’s wonderful to see such a great person and such a quality person have such an incredible opportunity. I kept on trying to convince Stan that we’d be a $20 billion company soon enough, but I couldn’t get the accounts to agree with my assessment. So Stan will be with us in the — through the end of next week.

We’ve begun a search. I would tell you, we’ve got a great list of internal and external candidates and that slate continues to get better and better. So it’s my hope within the coming weeks that we’re able to backfill Stan and I’m quite confident we’ll have a great executive.

So with that, we’ll take your questions for this morning.

