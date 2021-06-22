Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Industrials, Preliminary Transcripts
Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
PLUG Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Jun. 22, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Greetings and welcome to the Plug Power First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Teal Hoyos, Director, Marketing and Communications. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
American Airlines (AAL): Here’s what may or may not work for this airline stock
Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) have gained 42% since the beginning of this year and 50% over the past 12 months. Despite this, there is a mixed sentiment
Palantir Technologies (PLTR): The govt-backed meme stock
While meme stocks have taken criticism from value investors due to their risk factors, many have managed to outperform their respective benchmarks and generate wealth for investors. Palantir Technologies (NYSE:
IPO News: Should you invest in SentinelOne stock after $880-mln IPO?
Of late, tech startups have been making a beeline for the stock market, sending the IPO market into overdrive. SentinelOne, Inc., the latest among the IPO aspirants, is all set