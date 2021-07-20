Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer
PM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Philip Morris Q2 financial results
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 14.2% year-over-year to $7.6 billion.
Reported net income amounted to $2.17 billion compared to $1.94 billion in the year-ago period. Reported EPS rose 11.2% YoY to $1.39 while adjusted EPS rose 21.7% YoY to $1.57.
For the full year of 2021, reported EPS is expected to be $5.76-5.86 while adjusted EPS is estimated to be $5.97-6.07.
Prior performance
