PM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Philip Morris Q2 financial results

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 14.2% year-over-year to $7.6 billion.

Reported net income amounted to $2.17 billion compared to $1.94 billion in the year-ago period. Reported EPS rose 11.2% YoY to $1.39 while adjusted EPS rose 21.7% YoY to $1.57.

For the full year of 2021, reported EPS is expected to be $5.76-5.86 while adjusted EPS is estimated to be $5.97-6.07.

