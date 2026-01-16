Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
PNC Earnings: A snapshot of PNC Financial Services’ Q4 2025 results
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) on Friday reported higher revenue and net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The numbers also beat analysts’ estimates.
Total revenues increased to $6.1 billion in the December quarter from $5.6 billion in the prior-year period, driven by record growth in net interest income and fee income. The top-line exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.
Net income attributable to shareholders was $1.92 billion or $4.88 per share in Q4, compared to $1.51 billion or $3.77 per share in the corresponding quarter last year, beating estimates. Average loans rose by 1% YoY to $327.9 billion, driven by growth in commercial loans, primarily within the commercial and industrial portfolio.
“By virtually all measures, 2025 was a successful year. Strong execution across all business lines resulted in record revenue, well-controlled expenses, and 21% earnings per share growth. We’re entering 2026 with great momentum and are excited about the opportunities in front of us, including the recently closed acquisition of FirstBank,” Bill Demchak, PNC’s chief executive officer, said.
