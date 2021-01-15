PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

William S. Demchak — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Bryan. Good morning everybody. As you’ve seen this morning, we had a solid fourth quarter and full year 2020 amidst a challenging operating environment. Over the course of the year, we grew loans and deposits, delivered positive operating leverage, and executed well on all of our strategic priorities. Our balance sheet finished the year in a very strong position. Record levels of capital and liquidity and significant credit reserves. In addition, we grew tangible book value per share of 17% year-over-year. While the economy improved modestly this quarter and we’re encouraged by the roll out of the vaccines, we continue to operate amidst the pandemic, a low rate environment, and weak loan demand. And before Rob walks you through the full details of our results, I wanted to share a few high-level observations.

First, the investments we’ve made over the years in talent and technology have allowed us to navigate this pandemic, the related economic crisis, and the widespread social unrest while supporting our stakeholders and coming out stronger as a company. In addition to taking the steps to help keep our employees and customers safe, we provided billions of dollars of credit to our clients. We granted $14.8 billion in loan modifications and registered more than 70,000 loans worth approximately $13 billion through the federal government’s first round of the Paycheck Protection Program. And our team is actively working with our clients right now through the second round of PPP. In response to the widespread social unrest and as part of our efforts to help address systemic racism, we committed $1 billion to advance social justice and economic empowerment among among Black Americans and low and moderate-income communities.

And as you are aware, in the second quarter of 2020, we sold our passive stake — passive equity stake in BlackRock. In November, announced our plan to redeploy those proceeds to acquire BBVA USA. Since that announcement, we spent a lot of time with BBVA’s employees and have become even more excited about our combination given their talent in high growth markets and the similarities in how we serve clients, manage risk, and support our communities. This transaction will create a leading national franchise, significantly accelerate our growth, and enhance our profitability.

And finally, I’d like to close by thanking our employees for their steadfast commitment to our customers through a very challenging year. And with that, I’ll turn it over to Rob for a closer look at our results and then we’ll take your questions.

Robert Q. Reilly — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Great, thanks, Bill and good morning everyone. As you’ve seen, we’ve reported fourth quarter net income of $1.5 billion or $3.26 per diluted common share resulting in full year 2020 net income from continuing operations of $3 billion or $6.36 per diluted common share. Our balance sheet is on Slide 4 and is presented on an average basis. During the quarter, lower utilization and soft loan demand drove a $7 billion or 3% decline in loans and low rates pressured investment securities, which declined $5 billion or 5%. Our cash balances at the Federal Reserve grew to $76 billion in the fourth quarter, our elevated liquidity position is a result of continued deposit growth as well as lower loan and securities balances.

On the liability side, deposit balances averaged $359 billion and were up $9 million or 3% linked quarter. Borrowed funds decreased $5 billion compared to the third quarter as we used our strong liquidity position to continue to reduce debt. Our tangible book value was $97.43 per common share as of December 31st, an increase of 2% linked quarter and 17% year-over-year. And as of December 31st, 2020, our CET1 ratio was estimated to be 12.1%. In regard to capital return, our Board recently approved a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $1.15 per share or $500 million and consistent with the Fed mandate, we had no share repurchases during the fourth quarter. Our expectations for share repurchases in 2021 remains the same as we stated this past December, that is we’ll refrain from share repurchases, excluding employee benefit-related purchases during the period leading up to our pending BBVA USA transaction close date, expected to be mid-summer 2021. Following the close, all else being equal and subject to CCAR 2021, we’d expect to resume share repurchases in the second half of the year.

Slide 5 shows our average loans and deposits in more detail. Average loan balances of $246 billion in the fourth quarter were down $7.3 billion or 3% compared to the third quarter. This decline included a $5.3 billion decrease in commercial loan balances, which was broad based reflecting lower loan utilization and softer loan production, partially offset by higher multi-family warehouse lending. In our C&IB segment, utilization rates are currently running at historic lows and approximately 2.5% below pre-pandemic levels as customers continue to maintain strong liquidity positions, evidenced by high levels of deposits. Consumer loans declined $2 billion and balances were lower across all consumer categories. Compared to the same period a year ago, total average loans grew 3% or $7 billion.

As the slide shows, the yield on our loan balances is 3.35%, a 3 basis point increase compared to the third quarter, reflecting higher PPP loan forgiveness and a shift in consumer loan mix. And we continue to reduce the rate paid on our interest-bearing deposits to 8 basis points, a 4 basis point decline linked quarter. Average deposit balances of $359 billion, increased $9 billion or 3% as a result of enhanced liquidity of our customers as well as seasonal growth. Year-over-year, deposits increased $72 billion or 25% with strong growth in both interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. As a result, our loan to deposit ratio has declined to a low of 66% at the end of the fourth quarter compared to 83% in the same period in 2019.

As you can see on Slide 6, full year 2020 revenue was $16.9 billion, up slightly compared with 2019, driven by higher fee income. Expenses declined $277 million or 3% and remain well controlled. Our full year provision was $3.2 billion compared with $773 [Phonetic] million in 2019 reflecting the economic effects of the pandemic. Our effective tax rate from continuing operations was 12.4% for the full year 2020.

Now let’s discuss the key drivers of this performance in more detail. Turning to Slide 7, you can see our total revenue has grown consistently over the past several years driven by our broad based business mix. For the fourth quarter, net interest income of $2.4 billion was down $60 million or 2% from the third quarter, primarily due to lower loan and security balances and lower securities yields. Full year 2020 net interest income of $9.9 billion was down slightly by $19 million year-over-year as higher earning asset balances and lower rates paid on deposits were essentially offset by lower yields on earning assets. The fourth quarter net interest margin of 2.32% declined 7 basis points linked quarter. Notably, growth in fed cash balances represented a 9 basis point decline, which accounts for more than the total linked-quarter decrease to net interest margin.

Both full year and linked quarter net interest margin reflected the impact of substantially higher fed cash balances. To size that impact, fourth quarter fed balances averaged $76 billion, exceeding our LCR requirement by approximately $55 billion. This level of excess liquidity represented 35 basis points of compression to our reported fourth quarter NIM. Fourth quarter non-interest income declined $13 million or 1% compared with the third quarter. Fee income of $1.5 billion increased $151 million or 11% linked quarter primarily driven by growth in corporate service fees of $171 million or 36% due to higher merger and acquisition advisory activity.

Partially offsetting this growth was a decline in residential mortgage non-interest income of $38 million, reflecting a negative RMSR valuation adjustment and lower servicing fees. Other non-interest income of $293 million, decreased $164 million linked quarter. The decline was primarily driven by a negative $173 million visa [Phonetic] derivative adjustment related to the extension of the expected timing of the litigation resolution. Importantly, we continue to execute on our strategies to grow our fee businesses across the franchise and those efforts helped to drive record fee income of $5.6 billion in 2020, an increase of $190 million or 4% compared to 2019. This growth was driven by higher corporate service fees primarily related to increased activity in our advisory businesses and treasury management as well as stronger residential mortgage non-interest income. Partially offsetting this growth was a decline in both consumer services and service charges on deposits due to the impacts of the pandemic particularly in the second quarter as well as our ongoing efforts to simplify products and reduce transaction fees for our customers. Other non-interest income declined $109 million year-over-year or 8% reflecting lower private equity revenue and elevated 2019 gains on asset sales related to our asset management business partially offset by higher net securities gains.

Turning to Slide 8, our full-year 2020 non-interest expenses were $10.3 billion, a decline of $277 million or 3% compared with 2019 as we responded to the crisis and we managed expenses down. Taking a look at the fourth quarter, expenses grew by $177 million or 7% linked quarter, primarily driven by an increase in personnel expense of $111 million due to higher incentive compensation associated with increased business activity. And in addition, other expenses were up $55 million due to seasonality and equipment impairments. Importantly, we generated 3% positive operating leverage in 2020 and as a result, our efficiency ratio for the full year was 61% improving from 63% last year. While the current environment presents revenue challenges, we remain deliberate and disciplined around our expense management. We had 2020 goal of $300 million and cost savings through our continuous improvement program and we successfully completed actions to achieve that goal. Looking forward to 2021, our annual CIP goal will once again be $300 million.

Slide 9 is an update regarding specific industries we’ve identified as most likely to be impacted by the effects of the pandemic. Our outstanding loan balances in the COVID high impact categories declined in the fourth quarter to $17.2 billion as of December 31st compared to $18.3 billion at the end of the third quarter, largely driven by commercial and industrial pay downs. Within the C&I identified industries, non-performing loans remain relatively low representing less than 1% of loans outstanding and charge-offs have not been material. That being said, we do expect to see further stress in these industries. The lower half of the slide presents the highly impacted commercial real estate and related loan categories. These industries are experiencing the most pressure and downgrades continue to occur. Our two largest charge-offs in the fourth quarter were related to loans in this category. Overall, for all of these COVID high impact loans, we remain well reserved and continue to carefully monitor and manage these exposures.

Moving to Slide 10, this is an update to our customer hardship release, we continue to see a reduction in the number of consumers and small businesses requesting hardship assistance and importantly, loans under modification that present credit risk to PNC continue to decline. At the end of the year, we had $900 million of consumer and small business balances in some form of payment assistance with credit risk to PNC, down from $1.7 billion at September 30th. On the commercial side, we’re also continuing to selectively grant loan modifications based on each individual borrower situation. Within our C&IB segment, less than $150 million of loan balances were in deferral as of December 31st. When combining consumer and commercial customers, loans receiving assistance, and posing credit risk to PNC are approximately $1 billion, representing less than 0.5% [Phonetic] of total loans outstanding and as I previously mentioned, are appropriately reserved.

Our credit metrics are presented on Slide 11. Total delinquencies of $1.4 billion at December 31st increased $125 million or 10%. Consumer loan delinquencies increased $72 million primarily due to government insured mortgages that recently exited modification status and commercial loan delinquencies grew by $53 million. Non-performing loans increased $201 million or 10% compared to September 30th. This growth was almost entirely driven by $193 million increase in consumer loans and within that $189 million related to residential real estate, primarily as a result of borrowers exiting forbearance and deferring payments to the end of the term.

Net charge-offs for loans and leases were $229 million, up $74 million from the third quarter. Commercial net charge-offs increased by $71 million to $109 million driven by specific commercial real estate related borrowers and included certain portfolio management activities. Consumer net charge-offs were relatively stable at $120 million. Annualized net charge-offs to total loans in the fourth quarter was 37 basis points, an increase of only 2 basis points compared to the same period last year. As you can see the allowance for credit losses to loans was 2.46% at quarter-end, down slightly from 2.58% last quarter. We believe that our reserves sufficiently reflect the life of loan losses in the current portfolio.

Slide 12 highlights the components of the change in our allowance for credit losses throughout the year. In the fourth quarter, reserves declined by $495 million. Economic and qualitative factors represented $398 million of the decline as improvement in our economic outlook was partially offset by increased reserves within our CRE portfolio. Correspondingly, our allowance for loan losses on our total commercial real estate portfolio have increased to 3.06% as of December 31st. The remaining $97 million of the decline in reserves was related to portfolio changes primarily driven by lower loan balances. Our year-end reserves of $5.9 billion have increased materially year-over-year and as I mentioned before, now represent 2.46% of loans.

Turning to Slide 13, I wanted to spend a few minutes reviewing our recently announced acquisition of BBVA USA with a focus on updates since the call in November. We expect this transaction to add significant value to our shareholders and we’re excited about the power of the combined franchises. We remain confident in our ability to achieve the financial objectives we laid out at the time we announced the deal, including the $900 million of expense saves through enhanced operational efficiencies. Through time, we do expect to generate additional meaningful revenue synergies, which will make the economics of the transaction even more compelling. Since the announcement, we’ve continued to make steady progress towards completing the transaction. Notably, we’ve established cross-functional business teams to support the integration, submitted required regulatory applications, and confirmed the mapping of the technology migration. There’s a lot of hard work ahead, but based on our due diligence as well as the progress we’ve made to-date working alongside the BBVA USA team, we’re confident in our ability to execute and deliver on our objectives. This transaction will significantly accelerate our expansion efforts into attractive growth markets, is financially compelling, and leverages our technology and acquisition expertise.

In summary, PNC reported a strong fourth quarter and a successful 2020 and we’re well positioned for 2021 and beyond. During 2021, naturally, the biggest variable impacting the economy will be the duration of this pandemic and along with that, the efficacy of the government support plans as well as the vaccine distribution. Our current expectations are for real GDP to return to pre-recession levels by the end of the year and the fed funds rate to remain near zero throughout the duration of the year. Looking ahead at the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, we expect total average loans to be stable to down modestly. Inside of that, PPP loans are expected to be up approximately $2 billion. We expect NII to be down approximately 1%, which includes the impact of two fewer days in the first quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP, net interest income is expected to decline approximately 3%. We expect total non-interest income to be down mid-single digits. Within that, other non-interest income is expected to be between $275 million and $325 million. We expect total non-interest expense to be down in the mid-single digit range.

In regard to net charge-offs, we expect first quarter levels to be between $200 million and $250 million. Looking at the full year 2021 guidance, we thought it would be helpful to provide our expectation for PNC’s standalone performance excluding any one-time costs related to the BBVA USA transaction. For the full year 2021 compared to the full year 2020 results, we expect average loan growth to be down in the low-single digit range. The significant increase in loan utilization during the beginning of the pandemic elevated average loan balances in 2020 as you know, which created a difficult backdrop for the full year average loan growth comparison. However, we do expect to have loan growth throughout 2021 resulting in low-single digit spot growth for the year. We expect total revenue to be stable. We expect expenses to be stable. This represents — I’m sorry — back that up, we expect revenues to be stable and this represents a current net interest income forecast of down modestly, but we acknowledge potential deposit growth and further rate steepening in excess of our current forecast, it is plausible and that’s relative to revenues. We expect our expenses to be stable and we expect our effective tax rate to be approximately 17%.

Regarding the pending acquisition of BBVA USA, as I mentioned, we recently filed the required applications and we’re still targeting a mid-year close subject to regulatory approval. BBVA will not be releasing the results until later this month. Therefore, we will not be providing updates to the previously disclosed financial metrics and estimates related to BBVA USA at this time. However, in an effort to provide some context for the transaction in relation to our full year guidance, assuming we close mid-year and excluding integration costs, we expect the acquisition to be approximately $600 million accretive to PNC’s 2021 pre-provision net revenue and all of that is consistent with our original assumptions. And with that, Bill and I are ready to take your questions.

