PNC Financial Services (PNC) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenues were down 3% year-over-year to $4.2 billion due to lower net interest income.
Net income attributable to diluted common shares was $1.75 billion, or $4.10 per share, compared to $839 million, or $1.95 per share, last year.
Average total assets were $468.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021.
