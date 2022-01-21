Categories Other Industries, Preliminary Transcripts
PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
PPG Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Q4 2021 earnings call dated Jan. 21, 2022 Presentation: Operator Good morning. My name is Rocco, and I will be your conference operator today. At...
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Netflix (NFLX) adds 8.3 million new subscribers in Q4: earnings beat estimates
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Thursday said it added 8.3 million paid members in the December quarter. Revenues increased and matched estimates, aided by the relaxation of COVID restrictions and resumption
SCHW Stock: Upbeat stock market, rate hikes to drive growth for Charles Schwab
Investment management firm Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) has stayed largely unaffected by the coronavirus crisis, rather it managed to tap into new opportunities. The company owes its impressive financial
AAL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from American Airlines’ Q4 2021 financial results
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total operating revenues were $9.4 billion compared to $4 billion in the same period a year ago. Revenues