Procter & Gamble (PG) Earnings: 4Q25 Key Numbers

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales of $20.9 billion was up 2% versus the prior year. Organic sales also increased 2%.

Net earnings attributable to Procter & Gamble increased 15% to $3.6 billion compared to last year.

GAAP earnings per share were $1.48, up 17% versus last year. Core EPS increased 6% to $1.48.

PG expects fiscal year 2026 all-in sales growth of 1-5% and organic sales growth of flat to up 4% versus fiscal year 2025. GAAP EPS is expected to grow 3-9% and core EPS is expected to be flat to up 4% versus the previous year.